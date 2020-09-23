Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Three local football teams to compete in continental tournaments

23/09/2020    16:20 GMT+7

Three Vietnamese football clubs will take part in the AFC Champions League and the AFC Cup 2021, following the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) making changes to the way that teams qualify for continental competitions.

Hanoi FC, who beat Viettel FC to win National Cup on September 20, earns a ticket to enter the AFC Cup's group stage.


The changes will see a total of 54 teams participate in the AFC Champions League, of which 32 sides will go straight into the group stage, while the remaining 22 teams will compete in a play-off for the right to progress.

For Vietnam, V.League 1 winners will automatically qualify for the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

These changes will come into effect for the next version of the AFC Champions League, which is scheduled to take place from February 8 to November 27, 2021.

Furthermore, the AFC Cup will see 10 teams automatically qualify for the group stage from the Southeast Asian region, in addition to six teams competing in the play-offs.

 

Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore will each have two representatives who will go straight into the group stage.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will therefore select teams to compete in the AFC Cup based on their performance in the National Cup. Hanoi FC, who beat Viettel FC to win National Cup on September 20, have therefore earned a ticket to enter the next version of the AFC Cup.

In the event that Hanoi FC win the V.League 1, they will instead compete in the AFC Champions League. This will result in the second and third placed teams in the V.League 1 being given the chance to compete in the AFC Cup. If Hanoi finish second in the V.League 1, they will compete in the AFC Cup alongside the third placed team.

The next iteration of the AFC Cup is scheduled be held from February 8 to November 6, 2021. VOV

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has moved to postpone all ASEAN football and futsal tournaments that fall under its jurisdiction this year as a result of the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

 
 

Photos portraying hardship of salt workers win Heritage Journey contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

A photo collection highlighting the hardships facing salt workers in the central province of Phu Yen has won the highest prize at the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest.

Hang Ma Street bustling as Mid-Autumn festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

With the Mid-Autumn Festival peaking, people have been flooding into Hanoi’s Old Quarter, especially Hang Ma Street, to shop, take photos and enjoy the festive ambience.

International pianist returns to Vietnam to build the arts community at SMPAA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/09/2020 

After gaining success abroad, international pianist Nguyen Duc Anh has decided to return to Vietnam to serve the arts community and provide training in the arts.

Vietnam maintain position in latest FIFA rankings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team have held on to 94th place in the latest world rankings released by FIFA.

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.

Handbook of Psychological Terminology published in five languages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A handbook of Psychological Terminology in five different languages has been released in Hanoi under the framework of a multi-cultural co-operation project

Circus and traditional arts to be combined on stage for the first time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam’s first theatrical work made up of circus and cai luong (reformed arts) – Cây Gậy Thần (The Magic Stick) – has recently been launched in Hanoi.

Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is hosting a range of activities to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

Japan Film Week 2020 to start on September 25
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

A Japan Film Week 2020, entitled "Japan Hour by JFF", will take place in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from September 25 to October 25.

European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The 11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi and the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City, from October 1-11.

Entertainment Events on September 21-27
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

HBSO returns with concert of famous operatic arias
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will feature a night of arias from famous operas at the city’s Opera House on September 26 after a short break caused by the second COVID-19 outbreak in mid-July.

Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks world heritage status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/09/2020 

Does the Cu Chi Tunnels site have what it takes to receive world heritage status from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)?

New drama for children to open at Saigon's Gia Dinh Park
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

Theatre director Hoang Duan and young actors of Phuong Nam Theatre will stage a new play aimed at young audiences to celebrate the Mid-autumn Full Moon Festival, which begins on October 1.

Hanoi FC successfully defend National Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

Hanoi FC came from a goal behind to win the National Cup against city rivals Viettel in a dramatic last 15 minutes of the final on September 20.

National women’s football championship to kick off
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/09/2020 

After delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the first leg of the Women's National Football Championship -- Thai Son Bac Cup 2020 -- will run from September 22 to October 13.

Composer of northern folk melodies dies at 76
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

Tributes have poured in for composer Pho Duc Phuong who lost his battle with cancer on September 19 at the age of 76.

Photo exhibition reveals untold stories of COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

A new photo exhibition opened on Saturday in Hà Nội, revealing pictures of the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cai luong guru to release CD on her 65-year-long career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/09/2020 

People’s Artist Kim Cuong (second left, back row), who has 65 years of experience in Vietnamese theatre. Photo courtesy of the artist)

Photo exhibition introduces Vietnamese people, nation to Romanians
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania held a photo exhibition in Bucharest on September 18 to introduce the history, people and nation of Vietnam.

