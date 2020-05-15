Three national treasures on display at Quang Ninh Museum

Three national treasures are being showcased at the Quang Ninh Museum in the northeastern province of the same name.

Students look at the historical item (Photo: www.nhandan.com.vn)

They are a Quang Chinh bronze drum, another drum made during the Tran Dynasty (1225-1400), and an ancient coloured ceramic tray.

The display aims to raise public awareness about historical and cultural conservation and to promote the museum.

Quang Ninh also launched a website on local heritage - the first of its kind in Vietnam. The digital database provides information on the management, conservation, and communication work regarding its cultural heritage.

The province is endowed with natural advantages in sea and island tourism and boasts a coastline of more than 250 km with over 2,000 islands and islets that account for two-thirds of Vietnam’s total.

It is home to popular destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long, Ha Long Bay National Park, and certain islands.