Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 21:44:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'

30/07/2020    20:16 GMT+7

The Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of “a limited number of spectators” because of Covid-19, says Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

The Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of "a limited number of spectators" due to Covid-19, says Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto.

Muto told BBC Sport organisers “will do everything we can to make it to the opening ceremony” on 23 July, 2021.

The International Olympic Committee does not want to put the Games back a further year until 2022. 

“Everyone should focus on holding the event next year - we’re on the same page,” said Muto.

“We discussed this with Mr [Thomas] Bach [IOC president] and he’s saying it isn't appropriate to think about cancelling or postponing again."

The Games have already been postponed for a year due to Covid-19 and with more than 660,000 people having died globally during the pandemic, Muto admits they may have to stage events without capacity crowds.

Asked about the possibility of the Olympics being held with no spectators, Muto replied: “Mr Bach is not looking for that scenario.

“He may be thinking about a limited number of spectators with full consideration of social distancing.”

 

'Tokyo 2020 will leave a legacy'

The Games, still known as Tokyo 2020, are scheduled to be staged between 23 July and 8 August 2021, with the Paralympics from 24 August to 5 September.

Health experts have cast doubt over whether they could be held without a vaccine or effective drugs to treat Covid-19.

“If a vaccine is ready, that will be a benefit, but we’re not saying we can’t hold the event without it - it’s not a precondition,” said Muto.

“We must build an environment where people feel safe. Athletes and the IOC family may require testing before/after entering Japan and [we need] strong medical systems around accommodation and transportation plans.

“More than 130 countries are restricted from entering the country. We don’t know what will happen, but it’s too optimistic to assume all restrictions will be gone so we must think of other ways.”

Muto said options included reducing the number of staff and delegations from individual countries and ‘simplifying’ the opening and closing ceremonies, although there were no plans to cut the number of events or athletes.

“If we’re able to succeed, Tokyo 2020 will leave a legacy as the first major international event held after the pandemic,” he added.

“It will be a new chapter of the Olympics and will be remembered as the first Olympics held during the coronavirus crisis. That’s our strong wish.” BBC

 
 

Other News

.
FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has announced it will offer a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations throughout Southeast Asia (SEA),

Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

A range of contestants competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have wowed fans by putting their wonderful figures on display in a swimsuit photoshoot.

Exhibition features young artistic talents
Exhibition features young artistic talents
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Artworks by Vietnamese artists aged from 18 to 35 are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam Culture Arts Exhibition Centre located at No 2 Hoa Lu Street, Hanoi.

Kids call for protection of wildlife
Kids call for protection of wildlife
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

Paintings, photos and posters created by children aged 6-14 are on display at an exhibition calling on people to protect wildlife.

VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
VPF rejects calls to scrap V.League 1 season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/07/2020 

The head honcho of domestic football has come out against calls to cancel the season amid the return of community coronavirus transmission in Vietnam.

Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
Jazz pianist holds concerts to launch solo career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Ten years after his debut concerts after graduating in Sweden and returning to Vietnam, jazz pianist Tuan Nam will perform in Hanoi and HCM City next month.

War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
War veteran photographer captures world with one hand
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Snapping a beautiful photo requires the photographer capture the moment with sharp eyes and quick hands. 

Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
Exhibition by female sculptor opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Artist Lap Phuong is displaying sculptures at her first solo exhibition entitled Âm Dương (Yin and Yang). 

Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
Showbiz shows signs of revival after virus crisis
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnamese art scene has shown encouraging signs of revival after being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves into a 'new normal'.

New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
New theatre enthrals kids in Da Nang
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

A lack of playgrounds for kids is an issue for many localities around Vietnam, especially urban areas.

Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
Vietnamese youth thrilled by virtual K-pop show Dream Concert CONNECT
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/07/2020 

Dream Concert CONNECT, a virtual K-pop show, took place at the National Academy of Music from July 25 to 26, attracting over 800 young people who got to experience the first event of its kind in Hanoi.

V.League goal makes international headlines
V.League goal makes international headlines
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award. 

Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris
Hello Vietnam songwriter weds half Vietnamese novelist in Paris
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

In a highly private ceremony in the Paris V arrondissement on Saturday July 25, author of Hello Vietnam tied the knot with his partner for a few years, Line Papin, 

Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
Chairman takes control of team matters at HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/07/2020 

It’s all change at V.League 1 HCM City team following the announcement that South Korean coach Chung Hae-seong will be replaced.

HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
HCM City beat Vinacomin to win Women’s National Football Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City took the trophy at the 2020 Women’s National Football Cup after breezing past Vinacomin 2-0 in the final at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre on July 25 night.

V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Football chiefs have postponed the V.League because of the renewed threat of COVID-19.

Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away
Catwalks bustling again after Covid-19 creeps away
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

Catwalks are bustling again when fashion designers have unveiled new clothes after Covid-19 creeps away.

An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC
An art private museum expected to be established to attract visitors to HCMC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

An art private museum featuring paintings of the country and HCMC particularly is expected to become a cultural destination of HCMC. 

Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021
Hanoi to be main host of SEA Games 31 in 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

The host country of the SEA Games 31 will announce sports and events for the tournament in November.

Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
Danang cancels all festive activities amid new Covid-19 cases
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/07/2020 

The Danang Fantastic Festival and many other cultural activities and events will be postponed after cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, causing Covid-19 disease, were officially announced on July 25 and 26 in Danang City.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 