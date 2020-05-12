Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/05/2020 16:43:30 (GMT +7)
Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history

 
 
14/05/2020    16:40 GMT+7

Le Huynh Duc, Le Cong Vinh, and Nguyen Van Quyet are among the leading goal scorers in the history of the V.League 1, the top tier of Vietnamese football, according to the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company.

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 1

Originally from Nigeria, naturalised striker Hoang Vu Samson leads the goalscoring chart with 189 goals, making him the top goal scorer in V.League 1 history. (Photo: bongdaplus.vn)

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 2

He is followed by another naturalised striker, Argentinian-born Do Merlo with 137 goals, the majority of which came during a prolific spell with SHB Da Nang. (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 3

Le Cong Vinh, one of the country’s greatest ever players who is most notable for his contribution in helping the national team win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2008, is third with 116 goals. (Photo: nguoinoitieng.com)

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 4

Brazilian-born striker Huynh Kesley Alves is fourth with a total of 107 goals. (Photo: plo.vn)

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 5

Powerful forward Nguyen Anh Duc is fifth with 106 goals. (Photo: goal.com)

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 6
 

Antonio Carlos is in sixth place while having 94 goals. (Photo: bongdaplus.vn)

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 7

Former Hanoi T&T striker Gonzalo Marronkle is in seventh position with 81 goals. (Photo: goal.com)

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 8

Hanoi FC captain Nguyen Van Quyet is level with Gonzalo Marrokle in seventh place with 81 goals. (Photo: bongdaplus.vn)

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 9

Former national team star Le Huynh Duc is eighth with 79 goals. (Photo: bongda.net)

top 10 goal scorers in v.league 1 history hinh 10

Timothy Anjembe is joint eighth with 79 goals. (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

VOV

 
 

.
