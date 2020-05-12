Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history

Le Huynh Duc, Le Cong Vinh, and Nguyen Van Quyet are among the leading goal scorers in the history of the V.League 1, the top tier of Vietnamese football, according to the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company.

Originally from Nigeria, naturalised striker Hoang Vu Samson leads the goalscoring chart with 189 goals, making him the top goal scorer in V.League 1 history. (Photo: bongdaplus.vn)

He is followed by another naturalised striker, Argentinian-born Do Merlo with 137 goals, the majority of which came during a prolific spell with SHB Da Nang. (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)

Le Cong Vinh, one of the country’s greatest ever players who is most notable for his contribution in helping the national team win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2008, is third with 116 goals. (Photo: nguoinoitieng.com)

Brazilian-born striker Huynh Kesley Alves is fourth with a total of 107 goals. (Photo: plo.vn)

Powerful forward Nguyen Anh Duc is fifth with 106 goals. (Photo: goal.com)

Antonio Carlos is in sixth place while having 94 goals. (Photo: bongdaplus.vn)

Former Hanoi T&T striker Gonzalo Marronkle is in seventh position with 81 goals. (Photo: goal.com)

Hanoi FC captain Nguyen Van Quyet is level with Gonzalo Marrokle in seventh place with 81 goals. (Photo: bongdaplus.vn)

Former national team star Le Huynh Duc is eighth with 79 goals. (Photo: bongda.net)

Timothy Anjembe is joint eighth with 79 goals. (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

