Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 09:59:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020

15/10/2020    09:51 GMT+7

The leading 15 entrants from the northern region who will progress to the grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020 have been announced, with the conclusion of the pageant scheduled to get underway in late November in Ho Chi Minh City.

The girls from the northern region are among the 35 contestants who will compete in the final round of the national beauty contest. Let’s take a look at the Top 15 northern entrants who put on an impressive performance during the recent semi-final show which was held in Hanoi. Doan Hai My from Hanoi stands at 1.67 metres tall with measurements of 76-58–89.
The girls from the northern region are among the 35 contestants who will compete in the final round of the national beauty contest. Let’s take a look at the Top 15 northern entrants who put on an impressive performance during the recent semi-final show which was held in Hanoi. Doan Hai My from Hanoi stands at 1.67 metres tall with measurements of 76-58–89.
Do Thi Ha comes from the central province of Thanh Hoa and stands at 1.72 metres tall with measurements of 76-58–89.
Do Thi Ha comes from the central province of Thanh Hoa and stands at 1.72 metres tall with measurements of 76-58–89.
Nguyen Ha My is from Phu Tho province and is 1.64 metres tall and measures 75-61–88.
Nguyen Ha My is from Phu Tho province and is 1.64 metres tall and measures 75-61–88.
Hoang Tu Quynh from Hanoi stands at 1.67 metres tall with measurements of 85-58–90.
Hoang Tu Quynh from Hanoi stands at 1.67 metres tall with measurements of 85-58–90.
Hanoi native Vu Quynh Trang is 1.70 metres tall and measures 79-60–89.
Hanoi native Vu Quynh Trang is 1.70 metres tall and measures 79-60–89.
Pham Thi Ngoc Anh comes from Hanoi and is 1.70 metres tall with measurements of 77-59–91.
Pham Thi Ngoc Anh comes from Hanoi and is 1.70 metres tall with measurements of 77-59–91.
Nguyen Thao Vi from Hoa Binh province stands at 1.66 metres tall and measures 78-62–84.
Nguyen Thao Vi from Hoa Binh province stands at 1.66 metres tall and measures 78-62–84.
Nguyen Huynh Dieu Linh from Hai Phong city is 1.67 metres tall and measures 82-62–90.
Nguyen Huynh Dieu Linh from Hai Phong city is 1.67 metres tall and measures 82-62–90.
Nguyen Khanh Ly hails from Phu Tho province and is 1.68 metres tall with measurements of 80-62–88.
Nguyen Khanh Ly hails from Phu Tho province and is 1.68 metres tall with measurements of 80-62–88.
 
Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy from Hai Phong city is 1.67 metres tall and measures 82-61–93.
Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy from Hai Phong city is 1.67 metres tall and measures 82-61–93.
Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong from Bac Ninh province stands at 1.73 metres tall and measures 82-62–90.
Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong from Bac Ninh province stands at 1.73 metres tall and measures 82-62–90.
Nguyen Thi Phuong comes from Thanh Hoa province and is 1.73 metres tall with measurements of 84-60–90.
Nguyen Thi Phuong comes from Thanh Hoa province and is 1.73 metres tall with measurements of 84-60–90.
Dang Van Ly from Hai Duong province stands at 1.76 metres tall and measures 85-65–95.
Dang Van Ly from Hai Duong province stands at 1.76 metres tall and measures 85-65–95.
Hanoi native Kim Tra My is 1.68 metres tall and measures 85-60–88.
Hanoi native Kim Tra My is 1.68 metres tall and measures 85-60–88.
Nguyen Thi Minh Trang from Bac Ninh province is 1.68 metres tall and measures 82-65–93.
Nguyen Thi Minh Trang from Bac Ninh province is 1.68 metres tall and measures 82-65–93.

VOV

35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020

35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020

A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.

 
 

Other News

.
Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
Quang Tri submits file on 100 ancient wells
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Relic Management Centre and Quang Tri Provincial Museum have examined nearly 200 local ancient wells to submit a dossier to the culture ministry to seek special national relic site status.

Gala to raise funds for the needy
Gala to raise funds for the needy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Well-known singers and dancers will perform at a charity concert on October 21 to raise funds for the poor in HCM City.

HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
HCMC FC defender calls Quang Hai an 'excellent actor' after penalty controversy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Senegalese defender Pape Diakite of HCM City FC slammed refereeing decisions and accused star national team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of diving in the V.League 1 over the weekend on his Facebook page.

Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
Renovation of Ton Duc Thang Museum begins in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The renovation of the Ton Duc Thang Museum began in HCM City on Monday.

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Six out of the total seven home sides clinched the full three points in the first round of the second phase of V.League 1 - 2020, making it a forgettable matchday for the vising teams.

National Chess Championship crowns new winners
National Chess Championship crowns new winners
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Le Tuan Minh and Luong Phuong Hanh won their first-ever National Chess Championship titles in Hanoi on Sunday.

Northern actors go southwards
Northern actors go southwards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

Many famed actors in the north have recently worked with film producers in the south on film projects, an encouraging sign according to many fans.

Happy living amid life’s complexity
Happy living amid life’s complexity
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/10/2020 

HCM City-based poet Nguyen Phong Viet became something of a phenomenon after publishing a total of 150,000 copies of nine poetry collections, and recently made his debut in publishing prose.

HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
HCM City beauty spots featured on Ao Dai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

Many beauty spots in HCM City have been featured on long dresses (Ao Dai) which were displayed at the on-going HCM City Ao Dai Festival.

Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

With Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh hosting an Ao Dai week to celebrate the country’s traditional long dress, over 2,000 women have taken part in a street parade in tribute of the national outfit.

Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
Bottom-of-the-table Quang Nam hire new manager
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

A month after the resigning amid controversy at Thanh Hoa FC, Nguyen Thanh Cong has been appointed as head coach of Quang Nam FC, the club has confirmed.

Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
Online theatre sets new trend for performing arts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

Since the resurgence of COVID-19 epidemic in late July, the idea of creating an online theater to connect the audience to art continues to "heat up".

Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
YOUR VIETNAMicon  13/10/2020 

The Lo Lo ethnic minority people live mostly in Lung Cu commune, Ha Giang province. They live harmoniously with other ethnic groups of the Dong Van stone plateau while maintaining their ancient customs and traditions.

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of Vietnam’s national dress from famous designers on show.

A unique moment captured in time
A unique moment captured in time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/10/2020 

With more than 10 photo books already published, independent photographer Nguyen A’s latest offering is Vietnamese Spirit and the Fight Against COVID-19.

35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.

Japanese director to work with VN theatre
Japanese director to work with VN theatre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Sugiyama has been announced as an art advisor and stage director at the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the first time the theatre has a foreign art advisor and director as its official member.

Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
Musesum dedicated to VN’s most celebrated revolutionary poet opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

A museum dedicated to Vietnam’s most celebrated revolutionary poet To Huu opens tomorrow, giving visitors the chance to learn about Vietnamese history in the 20th century.

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Autumn days
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

This monumental architectural work was built by dynasties in many historical periods it’s the most important relic site in the system of monuments.

Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
Book about armed forces wins first prize at National Book Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12/10/2020 

Doan Binh Tay Tien (Advancing Westward Regiment) by poet Quang Dung was among three books that have won first prizes at the National Book Awards 2020.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 