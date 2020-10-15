Top 35 of Miss Vietnam compete in Beauty with a Purpose segment

The leading contestants of Miss Vietnam 2020 recently took part in a meeting with Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, as they take part in the Beauty with a Purpose segment of the national beauty contest.
The Top 35 finalists have progressed from the semi-final night which was held in Hanoi last week. They are currently preparing for the Beauty with a Purpose segment which will be their first challenge during the final round of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant. The grand final is scheduled to get underway in Ho Chi Minh City in late November, whilst contestants must undergo several sub-competitions during the course of the coming month. Tieu Vy, Miss Vietnam 2018, dons a black outfit as she hosts the Beauty with a Purpose segment. The 35 contestants are divided into groups and participate in a draw in order to select the charity projects. The first group sees contestants have the chance to learn about the 20-year journey of doctor Tran Thiet Son who conducts free operations on malformed patients nationwide. In the other group, the beauties chat with the creators of the VND0 charity markets and free ATM rice machines. Entrants in the third group meet with visually impaired teacher Nguyen Quoc Phong in Ho Chi Minh City. In the fourth group, contestants learn about master Nguyen Thi Thanh Loan, the founder of the Aikido club that assists disabled children. Beauties meet with teacher Nguyen Ngoc Dieu in Vinh Long city, a notable local figure who supports handicapped children. Entrants take time to talk with Nguyen Tu Anh, who has brought 1,001 libraries to mountainous areas throughout the country. In the other group, contestants meet Nguyen Thi Thu, who has given out free meals to deprived people over the past ten years. VOV
The leading 15 entrants from the northern region who will progress to the grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020 have been announced, with the conclusion of the pageant scheduled to get underway in late November in Ho Chi Minh City.
