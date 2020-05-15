Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/05/2020 19:32:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Top-flight football to return to Vietnam in early June

 
 
16/05/2020    19:29 GMT+7

At long last, football is back. The national top-flight V.League 1 will return to action on June 5 after being on hiatus since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top-flight football to return to Vietnam in early June
The V.League 1 will resume on June 5 and finish on October 25. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen An

Following a meeting of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on Wednesday, the return to action and a change of competition format was approved, receiving 14 out of 15 votes from the members present.

The league will resume on June 5 and finish on October 25. The teams will complete the first round with 11 matches each to add to the two that were already held, after which the league will be split into the top eight teams to vie for the title and the bottom six to avoid relegation.

Fans will be able to attend matches if the local People's Committee at each ground allows it, though the VFF will send guidance to local governments for each stadium with different sizes and how many spectators can enter the ground to ensure spacing.

Only one team faces the dreaded drop as the relegation/promotion playoff with the second-best team in V.League 2 has been scrapped.

According to the VFF’s general secretary Le Hoai Anh, the plan is appropriate to the current situation and will still ensure high competitiveness.

“The result of the first round only aims to divide groups for the second round in which the organising board will give priority to higher ranking teams who played more at home,” said Anh.

“We must have special plans for special situations. We have to accept that. Many countries have to stop and recognise the results at the time of stopping. The maintenance of relegation is to maintain a competitive element for the tournament.

“The plan in the context of the response with the pandemic isn't like a normal plan. We will have to calculate for reasonable solutions. The organising board will have rewards for high-ranking teams to maintain motivation for players," Anh added.

 

Anh said this change is intended to ensure the league wraps up by October 25 to give time for the national team to prepare for crunch matches at this year.

Some coaches have already said the changes could leave some teams at a disadvantage.

"I think this change is reasonable and has its good points, the teams also agree with this plan. But some teams will be disadvantaged. Teams with good scores will be helped," said coach Pham Anh Tuan of Hai Phong.

"But only one relegation spot will reduce the drama of the national top flight. If we had two relegation places, the teams would have to try harder and the league would be better,” said Tuan.

Meanwhile, the V.League 2 will start on June 6 and is expected to end on September 26. The teams will play 11 matches in the first leg and then will be divided into two groups. The best six teams will compete for a spot in the V.League 1 and the remaining six teams will compete to avoid relegation.

The 2020 National Cup still retains the format of a single knockout match (five rounds with 25 matches).It is scheduled to take place from May 23 to October 31.  VNS

AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19

AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19

Together with the possibility of deteriorating quality as many teams have not had the opportunity to make the best preparation of their forces, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, scheduled for November, 

Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle

Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle

Football defender Bui Tien Dung and futsal player Nguyen Minh Tri are featuring in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign to encourage fans to battle the COVID-10 pandemic.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to send strong team to AFF Cup 2020
Vietnam to send strong team to AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam will be sending a strong squad to compete at the AFF Cup 2020 scheduled to take place from October to December this year, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan said.

Cinemas reopen with schedule of Vietnamese blockbuster
Cinemas reopen with schedule of Vietnamese blockbuster
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Cinemas in HCM City are offering Vietnamese blockbusters released last year, two months after the social distancing to curb COVID-19 pandamic.

Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection releases
Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection releases
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Designer Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection, Cong Tri Summer Capsule 2020, has been released in HCM City.

Vietnam U19 side placed among third seeds ahead of AFC U19 Championship
Vietnam U19 side placed among third seeds ahead of AFC U19 Championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

The Vietnamese U19 men’s football team have been placed in group three of the teams seeded ahead of the semi-finals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U19 Championship.

Preserving Nung ethnic group’s soul through folk songs
Preserving Nung ethnic group’s soul through folk songs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/05/2020 

Nong Dung Long, a Nung ethnic minority man in Phon Xuong Town, Yen The District, Bac Giang Province, said that today many Nung people cannot speak their traditional language so he recorded their folk songs in a notebook.

Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
Sketches depicting quarantine life to be released in book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A bilingual Vietnamese-English book that features sketches portraying 14-days of centralised quarantine to prevent the virus spread with comments from its author will be published by Phu Nu (Women) Publishing House at the end of May.

Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection
Vietnamese designer debuts first COVID-19 fashion collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

Designer Chung Thanh Phong has introduced a fresh collection with the theme of “Save Yourself”, sending a message that it is the responsibility of each individual to know how to best protect their own health in the fight against coronavirus.

Miss Vietnam Tourism to be held in 2020
Miss Vietnam Tourism to be held in 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

The Miss Vietnam Tourism Beauty Contest will be held for the second time this year with hopes that it will help boost the tourism industry which has been badly affected by Covid-19 outbreak.

Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history
Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

Le Huynh Duc, Le Cong Vinh, and Nguyen Van Quyet are among the leading goal scorers in the history of the V.League 1, the top tier of Vietnamese football, according to the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company.

Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare
Miss Vietnam 2020 gets underway amid great fanfare
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A press conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 marked the start of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant, with the event seeing an announcement that the winner will receive a crown and a cash prize worth VND500 million.

Housewife shows off artistic gowns made from vegetables
Housewife shows off artistic gowns made from vegetables
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A Vietnamese housewife has displayed a series of skillfully crafted gowns which have been created using ordinary vegetables found in most kitchens. Let’s take a closer look at some of the gorgeous gowns depicted in her artworks:

Harry Potter at Home read by stars from friends of the Wizarding World and beyond
Harry Potter at Home read by stars from friends of the Wizarding World and beyond
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

The latest exciting new addition to Harry Potter At Home, the collection of free initiatives designed to help bring the magic of Harry Potter to children, parents and carers, has been announced.

V.League to resume on June 5
V.League to resume on June 5
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

The 2020 LS V.League is scheduled to return on June 5 after nearly three months of suspension due to complexities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on May 13.

Time to book an appointment at this free ATM
Time to book an appointment at this free ATM
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

A free book ATM has been installed at a Hanoi bookstore and its creators hope it will give people who can’t afford to buy books the chance to read more.  

Time to focus on conceptual photography, says critic
Time to focus on conceptual photography, says critic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/05/2020 

Vietnamese photographers have won international prizes in various categories, but conceptual photography still seems to be untapped ground for local snappers. 

Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids
Young photographer tells touching stories about disadvantaged kids
VIDEOicon  14/05/2020 

Each person has their own dream. While many devote their time to advancing their career, Dinh Chi Trung has spent two years travelling around Vietnam to share stories about Vietnamese children.

Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards
Family drama wins big at Golden Kite Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) directed by Meritorious Artist Nguyen Danh Dung has won the Golden Kite Award at the category of Best TV Series.

Dong Thap players banned for match-fixing
Dong Thap players banned for match-fixing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

Eleven young players of Dong Thap have been disciplined for match-fixing in the 2019 National U21 Championship.

VN Football Federation to decide V.League 1’s future today
VN Football Federation to decide V.League 1’s future today
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will hold a meeting today to decide the fate of the 2020 V.League 1 season that has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 slated for August
Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 slated for August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/05/2020 

The Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2020 is scheduled to take place in late August with runners at home and abroad taking part.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 