Top Vietnamese goal scorers at AFF Cup

Vietnamese legends Le Cong Vinh, Le Huynh Duc, and Nguyen Hong Son are among the top goalscoring local footballers to have made their mark at the AFF Cup since its inception 24 years ago.
Forward Le Cong Vinh is the nation’s top goal scorer at the AFF Cup with 15 goals
Followed by Le Huynh Duc who bagged 14 goals for the country at the Southeast Asian tournament
Nguyen Hong Son struck seven goals for Vietnam at the regional tournament
Recently-retired striker Nguyen Anh Duc hit six goals whilst taking part in the AFF Cup
Nguyen Vu Phong netted five goals
Phan Thanh Binh is level with Nguyen Vu Phong with five goals
VOV
AFF Cup 2020 to kick off on November 23
The 2020 AFF Cup will begin on November 23 and conclude on the last day of the year, December 31, according to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).
AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled
With no signs of being postponed, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 is set to take place later this year as planned.
