Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/04/2020 09:52:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Top Vietnamese goal scorers at AFF Cup

 
 
16/04/2020    08:39 GMT+7

Vietnamese legends Le Cong Vinh, Le Huynh Duc, and Nguyen Hong Son are among the top goalscoring local footballers to have made their mark at the AFF Cup since its inception 24 years ago.

top vietnamese goal scorers at aff cup hinh 1

Forward Le Cong Vinh is the nation’s top goal scorer at the AFF Cup with 15 goals

top vietnamese goal scorers at aff cup hinh 2

Followed by Le Huynh Duc who bagged 14 goals for the country at the Southeast Asian tournament

top vietnamese goal scorers at aff cup hinh 3

Nguyen Hong Son struck seven goals for Vietnam at the regional tournament

top vietnamese goal scorers at aff cup hinh 4

Recently-retired striker Nguyen Anh Duc hit six goals whilst taking part in the AFF Cup

 
top vietnamese goal scorers at aff cup hinh 5

Nguyen Vu Phong netted five goals

top vietnamese goal scorers at aff cup hinh 6

Phan Thanh Binh is level with Nguyen Vu Phong with five goals

VOV

AFF Cup 2020 to kick off on November 23

AFF Cup 2020 to kick off on November 23

The 2020 AFF Cup will begin on November 23 and conclude on the last day of the year, December 31, according to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled

AFF Cup 2020 to take place as scheduled

With no signs of being postponed, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 is set to take place later this year as planned.

 
 

Other News

.
Animals live streaming eases boredom at home
Animals live streaming eases boredom at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Many zoos and wildlife parks worldwide have been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the animals still need lots of care, attention and of course, food! 

AFC Cup 2020 fixtures face further delay due to COVID-19 fears
AFC Cup 2020 fixtures face further delay due to COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A total of four matches involving the two Vietnamese representatives competing in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020 will be pushed back once more amid concerns relating to the development of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) globally.

Virtual reality bike ride booms in Vietnam
Virtual reality bike ride booms in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The virtual reality bike ride is booming in Vietnam during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. 

Olympics delay helps medal chance, says gymnast Tung
Olympics delay helps medal chance, says gymnast Tung
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

The postponement of the Olympics is considered good news for gymnast Le Thanh Tung who aims for a top result at the Tokyo Games.

Online sculpture exhibition shown on Facebook
Online sculpture exhibition shown on Facebook
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 13 artists has been released online this week.

Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
Pre-teen novelist fires up Vietnam's literature scene
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

The local literature scene has become more vibrant now that an 11-year-old student has published his fictional novel Người Sao Chổi (Comet Man).

Son La women’s football club thrown a lifeline
Son La women’s football club thrown a lifeline
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Son La Province women’s football team have received a lifeline to avoid going out of business, after reports in recent days that the club was on the precipice.

Coronavirus: The stars holding online reunions under lockdown
Coronavirus: The stars holding online reunions under lockdown
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

As the High School Musical cast prepares to sing together again, which other stars are doing the same?

VN referees still train despite COVID-19 pandemic
VN referees still train despite COVID-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Like footballers, Vietnamese referees have had the beautiful game taken away from them due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping them from keeping in shape.

V.League 1 may return in third week of May
V.League 1 may return in third week of May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/04/2020 

The V.League 1 could be back in action in May, if the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

One Direction are speaking about anniversary reunion, Liam Payne says
One Direction are speaking about anniversary reunion, Liam Payne says
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/04/2020 

"Ten years is a really special moment," says Liam Payne, hinting a reunion could be on the cards.

Ethnic community celebrates traditional festival at home
Ethnic community celebrates traditional festival at home
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/04/2020 

Khmer ethnic communities are celebrating their traditional New Year Festival – Chôl Chnăm Thmây – at home this year from April 13-16 instead of visiting pagodas as part of the national effort to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 kitchen hacks to make your life easier
10 kitchen hacks to make your life easier
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

Spending most of the social distancing time in a kitchen, so why don’t you learn some kitchen tricks to overcome difficulties and become a top notch at-home chief?

Vietnamese photographers make Top 50 of #Fun2020 contest of Agora Images
Vietnamese photographers make Top 50 of #Fun2020 contest of Agora Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

A number of stunning images taken by Vietnamese photographers have secured a place among the Top 50 entries of the #Fun2020 Photo Contest launched by Agora Images.

Young food stylist brings flair to Vietnamese cuisine
Young food stylist brings flair to Vietnamese cuisine
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

With her desire to improve the visual presentation of Vietnamese dishes, Meo Thuy Duong quit her career as a graphic designer to become a food stylist. After devoting much effort and time, Duong is now known as a famous food stylist in the country.

VN cinemas face crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak
VN cinemas face crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/04/2020 

Cinemas around the country are facing a serious crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam athletics still has a chance as Olympic qualification date changed
Vietnam athletics still has a chance as Olympic qualification date changed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam still has opportunities to earn Olympic berths after World Athletics (IAAF) changed the qualification deadline.

Music for working at home during COVID-19
Music for working at home during COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

How do you chill your mind and focus on the tasks ahead? Relaxing music of course. Here are some chill-out tunes to help you get in the zone.

Publisher releases bilingual picture book
Publisher releases bilingual picture book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  13/04/2020 

A new bilingual picture book that was recently released should appeal to both Vietnamese and expat children.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 