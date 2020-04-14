Top Vietnamese goal scorers at AFF Cup

Vietnamese legends Le Cong Vinh, Le Huynh Duc, and Nguyen Hong Son are among the top goalscoring local footballers to have made their mark at the AFF Cup since its inception 24 years ago.

Forward Le Cong Vinh is the nation’s top goal scorer at the AFF Cup with 15 goals

Followed by Le Huynh Duc who bagged 14 goals for the country at the Southeast Asian tournament

Nguyen Hong Son struck seven goals for Vietnam at the regional tournament

Recently-retired striker Nguyen Anh Duc hit six goals whilst taking part in the AFF Cup

Nguyen Vu Phong netted five goals

Phan Thanh Binh is level with Nguyen Vu Phong with five goals

VOV

