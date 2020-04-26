Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Top Vietnamese MVs on YouTube are all about love

 
 
26/04/2020    16:09 GMT+7

Young singers’ new MVs that feature the theme of love have attracted millions of views on YouTube in recent months.

Top Vietnamese MVs on YouTube are all about love
A scene in Hơn Cả Yêu (More Than Love), a new MV by young pop idol Duc Phuc, winner of Voice Vietnam 2015. It has attracted 60 million views on YouTube. — Photo courtesy of the producer

Young idol Duc Phuc’s MV, Hơn Cả Yêu (More Than Love), released in March, has 60 million views on YouTube and more than 93 million views on Zing MP3.

The MV portrays a man in love who uses the sky, land, mountains and rivers to feature his feelings.

Phuc invited dozens of famous artist couples, including pop star Dong Nhi and her husband - music producer Ong Cao Thang, to perform in the MV.

“My ballad sends messages about love and fidelity. I believe that only love can keep people alive,” said Phuc, winner of the Voice Vietnam 2015.

Phuc was a student when he entered the Voice Vietnam 2015. He has made many efforts to promote his professional singing career. 

His ballads helped make his name. His top hits include Ta Còn Yêu Nhau (We’re Still in Love), Còn Yêu Đâu Ai Rời Đi (Can’t Leave Within Love) and Ánh Nắng Của Anh (My Sunsight), all romantic songs.

“The ballad style suits me best. Also, because I’m still young, education is a must. I will challenge myself in another style when I feel confident,” said the 23-year-old.

Another ballad is Tình Đẹp Đến Mấy Cũng Tàn (Love is Blind), a production by a newcomer, 20-year-old Nguyen Nhu Viet.

It has attracted more than 117 million views on Zing MP3 and 30 million views on YouTube.

Rapper Dat G and pop female singer Du Uyen worked with composer Duy Long in a production about love.

Bánh Mì Không (Vietnamese Bread) features an urban couple who face challenges fighting for their love.  

Composer Duy mixed music with the sounds of street food vendors offering bánh mì in daily life to highlight the song’s theme.

 

The MV has attracted 67.9 million views.

Hoang Thuy Linh’s MV, Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (The Old Woman and Her Thief), features a theme about love and was released on April 4.

The work uses images of Dong Ho painting, a kind of woodblock printing, created by residents in Dong Ho Village in Song Ho Commune in Bac Ninh Province’s Thuan Thanh District.

It features contemporary folk with rap by young composer DYTAP who made waves with several top hits and MVs by young singers last year.  

Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già has attracted more than 14 million views.

Linh often sings Vietnamese folk music in her MVs. Through her songs, the beauty of Vietnam’s culture and music is highlighted.  

“I believe my music is different and will attract young audiences who are bored of listening to Korean music,” said the 31-year-old Linh.

Linh’s previous MV, Tứ Phủ (Four Palaces), released in August last year, features electronic and folk music with old words used in Đạo Mẫu, a form of worship of Mother Goddesses in Vietnam.

Another top hit of Linh, Để Mị Nói Cho Mà Nghe (Let Me Tell You), released in June last year, uses elements from folk music. It has attracted more than 112 million views on YouTube.

“Singers and their producers have worked hard to encourage people stay home during social distancing through new MVs. I appreciate their work,” said Nguyen Kim Chi of Dong Nai Province.  VNS

Musicians release songs praising love to celebrate Valentine's Day

Musicians release songs praising love to celebrate Valentine's Day

Several Vietnamese musicians have recently released new music videos and CD reflecting faces of love to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Transgender singer’s MV reaches 18.6 million hits on YouTube

Transgender singer’s MV reaches 18.6 million hits on YouTube

Transgender singer Huong Giang’s latest music video (MV) has attracted more than 18.6 million views on YouTube, with other hits gaining fame as well.

 
 

