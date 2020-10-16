Traditional costumes of ASEAN members to be showcased in Hanoi

A show featuring a range of traditional costumes from ASEAN member states will be held from October 12 to October 18 at the Vietnam National Museum of History in Hanoi.

Organized by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and various embassies of ASEAN countries based in Hanoi, the purpose of the show is to introduce the public to various different cultural identities of the ASEAN community.

In addition to displays showcasing the traditional costumes of ASEAN members, the event will also feature a number of images aimed at depicting the beauty of both the landscapes and citizens of ASEAN countries.

This comes after the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020 took place in Hanoi on October 18.

The marathon is one of the cultural-sporting events that is being held to mark the nation’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, with the occasion serving as an opportunity for the country to promote its image and status within the regional bloc.OV