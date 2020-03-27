Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September

 
 
28/03/2020    07:07 GMT+7

The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September hinh anh 1

Gong - a music instrument of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands 

It is open to all groups of artists or individuals who teach or perform traditional musical instruments at public and non-public art clubs and art training institutions nationwide.

The competition is being co-organised by the Department of Performing Arts, the Vietnam Musicians’Association, and related units.

It aims to honour, preserve and promote the value of music and traditional instruments, thus contributing to enriching Vietnam’s culture.

 

The competition also offers a chance for participants to meet and learn from others’ experience.

The judges will include talented musicians, artists, art researchers and managers who have made contributions to the development of performing arts, especially in traditional music instruments./.

New art project combines circus and traditional music

New art project combines circus and traditional music

Circus and cai luong (reformed theatre) artists will combine to perform together for the first time in a recently launched project.

Pi Le panpipe, a traditional musical instrument of the Giay

Pi Le panpipe, a traditional musical instrument of the Giay

The Giay in Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province, have a rich culture that includes music and musical instrument. The Pi Le clarinet is a typical woodwind instrument of the Giay.

 
 

.
Book on Central Highlands culture published
Book on Central Highlands culture published
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Photographer Tran Phong has released a new book entitled Tuong Go Tay Nguyen (Wooden Statues in The Central Highlands of Vietnam).

Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
Art works put up for auction to support pandemic fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

A total of 60 art works will be put up for auction by An Ninh Thu Do (Capital Security) newspaper and Indochine Art JSC in support of the COVID-19 fight.

National contest to be launched in search of talented dancers
National contest to be launched in search of talented dancers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

A national contest seeking talented dancers is scheduled to be held this October in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030
Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.

AFF reschedules regional football tournaments
AFF reschedules regional football tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnam are likely to defend the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup later this year after the regional football governing body has announced the tournament will go ahead.

Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
Vietnamese bánh mì week launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

A week-long programme on introducing the special features of bánh mì (Vietnamese bread) has officially kicked off in HCM City.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam event delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

IRONMAN 70.3 Da Nang – Vietnam has become the latest event postponed because of the COVID-19.

Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards
Hoang Thuy Linh wins "big fours" at 2020 Devotion Music Awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/03/2020 

Pop singer Hoang Thuy Linh has become the first Vietnamese artist to ever win the "big four" categories at the 2020 Cong Hien (Devotion) Music Awards, the organizers announced on March 25.

Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
Quang Ninh province to build “heritage road”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The northern province of Quang Ninh plans to build a “heritage road” through art works along the Ha Long-Cam Pha-Van Don coastal route.

Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh named “ASEAN legend”
Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh named “ASEAN legend”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has honoured Vietnamese striker Le Cong Vinh as one of five ASEAN legends on its Facebook page.

Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
Manhole covers in Hanoi showcase hidden art exhibition
PHOTOSicon  25/03/2020 

A range of ceramic artworks have been placed on manhole covers around Trang Tien and Dinh Tien Hoang streets in Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi, with plenty of passers-by taking an interest in the pieces.

Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people
Hat boi club spreads traditional theatre among young people
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

To keep hát bội (classical drama) alive and introduce it to younger generations, a club in HCM City is offering online training from skilled artists. 

Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
Ancient Điện Hải Citadel to be restored
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  25/03/2020 

A fund of VNĐ84 billion (US$3.6 million) has been reserved for the conservation of the ruined Điện Hải Citadel in the central city in 2020.

Vietnamese boxer Hai to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent
Vietnamese boxer Hai to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Boxer Nguyen Van Hai will have a chance to show the world and his Australian opponent exactly who he is when he competes in his fourth professional match at the Victory 8 event in Manila, the Philippines, in May.

Vietnamese celebs finds different ways to fight deadly virus
Vietnamese celebs finds different ways to fight deadly virus
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Enterprises and members of the public have teamed up with the Government to tackle the deadly novel coronavirus, and Vietnamese artists and influencers are also getting involved in the fight.

Veteran artist needs help with forged painting
Veteran artist needs help with forged painting
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Veteran artist Nguyen Thu has called for help because a French auction house sold a painting under his name, according to fine arts researcher Ngo Kim Khoi. 

Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival
Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival
YOUR VIETNAMicon  24/03/2020 

Many Vietnamese people are preparing ingredients to make bánh trôi (floating cake) and bánh chay (small balls made from green bean paste wrapped in a shell made of glutinous rice flour) for Hàn Thực (Cold Food) festival.

Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”
Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s “Banh mi”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

An animated image of Vietnam’s “banh mi” (bread) was featured on Google’s homepage on March 24.

Tokyo 2020: Why is Olympic decision taking so long?
Tokyo 2020: Why is Olympic decision taking so long?
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

It now seems almost certain that Tokyo 2020 will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, BBC Sport takes a closer look.

Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19
Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/03/2020 

Some 100 paintings will be auctioned online at the Viet Art Exchange Facebook from March 23 to 25 to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

