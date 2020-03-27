Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September

The National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ochestra Competition 2020 is scheduled to take place in September in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Gong - a music instrument of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands

It is open to all groups of artists or individuals who teach or perform traditional musical instruments at public and non-public art clubs and art training institutions nationwide.

The competition is being co-organised by the Department of Performing Arts, the Vietnam Musicians’Association, and related units.

It aims to honour, preserve and promote the value of music and traditional instruments, thus contributing to enriching Vietnam’s culture.

The competition also offers a chance for participants to meet and learn from others’ experience.

The judges will include talented musicians, artists, art researchers and managers who have made contributions to the development of performing arts, especially in traditional music instruments./.

New art project combines circus and traditional music Circus and cai luong (reformed theatre) artists will combine to perform together for the first time in a recently launched project.