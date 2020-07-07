Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition comes back to Hanoi

Following the success of the Traditional Japanese dolls exhibition in 2013, the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is set to organise the second edition of its kind from July 11 to August 10 in Hanoi.

This year’s exhibition will feature 32 traditional dolls depicting the gracefulness of Japanese ladies in their traditional kimono dress, popular characters in Japanese noh and kabuki plays, babies, children, teenager royal dolls and clay dolls.

Dolls have been an integral part in the daily life of Japanese people since ancient times. It reflects cultural practices of the Land of the Rising Sun, aspirations of Japanese people, and their beliefs accumulated over centuries.

Japanese dolls are divided into different types according to the skills and materials, as well as their themes and shapes. For Japanese people, dolls are not merely a decoration but also a confidant, representing the feelings of owners. Therefore, most of the traditional Japanese dolls carry a lot of expressive nuances and gestures, showing the skillfulness of the doll makers.

The 2013 exhibition attracted more than 4,000 of visits./.VNA