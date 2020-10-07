Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/10/2020 15:26:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tran Huu Trang cai luong contest begins in HCM City

07/10/2020    14:18 GMT+7

The final round of the national Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 Contest will be held on October 26 in HCM City.

Tran Huu Trang cai luong contest begins in HCM City
The Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020, organised by the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports and HCM City Theatre Artists’ Association, encourages young artists to demonstrate their skills in cai luong (reformed opera), the region’s most popular theatre form. -- Photo courtesy of the organizer

Its selective rounds completed on Monday chose ten performers in cai luong (reformed opera), a 100-year-old theatrical form of the South. The candidates are from art schools and troupes from the north, central and southern parts of the country. 

The finalists are working with skilled performers, such as Meritorious Artist Phuong Loan and Le Tu, to prepare for their performance.

They will perform vong co (nostalgic tunes) songs and cai luong plays in praise of the country, soldiers, love and women. Works about historical events and national heroes will also be featured.

The contest is organised by the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, in co-operation with its partner, the HCM City Theatre Artists’ Association.

The jury includes cai luong stars and theatre directors, such as People’s Artist Thoai Mieu, People’s Artist Tran Ngoc Giau and People’s Artist Giang Manh Ha, who have played a role in the development of Vietnamese theatre. 

The event is a chance for young artists to demonstrate their skills and develop their career in cai luong (reformed opera).

It has attracted 45 professional performers, some of them with more than 10 years of experience in the industry. 

 

“Our contest is named after playwright Tran Huu Trang, one of the region's foremost artists in cai luong. Though Trang has passed away, his art is still alive among Vietnamese audiences, particularly southerners,” said judge Giau, chair of the HCM City Theatre Artists Association.

Trang was born in 1906 in a farmer family in Cho Gao District, My Tho Province (now Tien Giang Province). He began his professional career in 1928, working for leading troupes in Sai Gon (now HCM City).

His 30 plays all feature Vietnamese characteristics. Most of them have been staged many times by different generations at home and abroad. He was the first to feature women as leading characters in cai luong.

In the 1930s, Trang was at the peak of his artistry and fame, with serious plays such Lan Và Điệp (Love Story of Lan and Điệp) and Tìm Hạnh Phúc (Seeking Happiness).

After the August Revolution in 1945, Trang joined the anti-French movement and worked in Sai Gon.

During the anti-American war he was a member of the National Front for the Liberation of the South. He died in 1966 in battle. His body has never been found.

Trang was posthumously awarded the Ho Chi Minh Prize for art and literature by the Government in 1996. VNS

Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight

Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight

People’s Artist and cai luong star Le Thuy will release an MV on YouTube next week to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19.

 
 

Other News

.
Over 1,000 young filmmakers enter 48 Hour Film Project
Over 1,000 young filmmakers enter 48 Hour Film Project
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

More than 1,000 young filmmakers representing 126 teams are taking part in the “48 Hour Film Project” contest that has begun in HCM City.

Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
Daily lives of local people through lens of French photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

French photographer Réhahn Croquevielle has impressed the world after capturing a range of stunning photos that depict the daily lives of Vietnamese people.

Midfielder Thai Quy a rising star
Midfielder Thai Quy a rising star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Truong Van Thai Quy may have only come on for the final minutes of normal time in the National Cup Final, but the midfielder made a huge impact.

Theatre festival honours anti-corruption play
Theatre festival honours anti-corruption play
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Theatre director Tran Luc with his work Bạch Đàn Liễu (Eucalyptus) has won the best director of the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival.

Ministry announces 23 new national intangible cultural heritages
Ministry announces 23 new national intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to add 23 cultural icons to the list of national intangible cultural heritages.

Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture
Golf tournament to highlight Hanoi’s culture
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The 4th Hanoi Golf Clubs Tournament - Fastee Cup will take place on October 9-10 at the Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club, in Chuong My, in the western outskirts of the capital.

Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
Stunning images of Vietnam from above make int’l photo awards
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The organisers of the Drone Photo Awards 2020 recently announced a range of impressive photos for this year’s competition, including those of Vietnam from above, receiving plenty of attention from art lovers.

Female director launches film project on Vietnamese superman
Female director launches film project on Vietnamese superman
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

Movie star, director and producer Ngo Thanh Van of HCM City has launched her latest project on a Vietnamese superhero.

‘Les Misérables’ to make Vietnamese stage debut
‘Les Misérables’ to make Vietnamese stage debut
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

The famed French historical novel ‘Les Misérables’ by Victor Hugo will hit Vietnamese stages for the first time on November 21-22, with the Hanoi Opera House hosting the show’s national debut.

Murals beautifying ancient capital
Murals beautifying ancient capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/10/2020 

The Hoa Lu District Women’s Union introduced a mural painting project last year in a bid to promote the traditions and beauty of Ninh Binh province in Vietnam’s north.

Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 as seen through lens of German photographer
Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 as seen through lens of German photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

A photo exhibition featuring images of Hanoi from 1967 to 1975 taken by world-renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt is being held at the Manzi Exhibition Space at No. 2 Hang Bun lane and at Manzi Art Space on 14 Phan Huy Ich.

U22 Vietnam squad to join Toulon Cup in France
U22 Vietnam squad to join Toulon Cup in France
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

Korean Coach Park Hang Seo will take U22 Vietnam football squad to attend the Toulon Cup 2020 in France, to prepare for the campaign to defend the team’s gold medal at the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

Tuning up traditional melodies
Tuning up traditional melodies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

The tính (also called tính tẩu) is a typical instrument of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic minority groups and is used in spiritual ceremonies, festivals and dating events.

Photo contest depicts artistic angles in Buddhism
Photo contest depicts artistic angles in Buddhism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

A photo contest that has kicked off in Hanoi, is seeking beautiful and artistic angles of Buddhism through the lens of domestic and foreign photographers.

Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

The tourism promotion centre in Da Nang has piloted a 3D experience for tourists visiting the Chàm Sculpture Museum – one of the most popular destinations in the city – to boost tourism after the turn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National museum hosts first solo exhibition by Duy Hoa
National museum hosts first solo exhibition by Duy Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

Artist Nguyen Duy Hoa’s first solo exhibition has opened at Vietnam Museum Fine Arts.

Tò he - A symbol of August Festival
Tò he - A symbol of August Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/10/2020 

To he is a popular, traditional toy for Vietnamese children and a symbol of Mid-Autumn Festival. These toy figurines are small but colourful and nice. 

From shattered pieces come ceramic creations
From shattered pieces come ceramic creations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

As an outstanding graduate at the University of Industrial Arts, Ngo Duy Cuong stayed on at the university and become a lecturer of not only young students but also of craftsmen in the traditional ceramic village of Bat Trang.

The celebrated pen of Nguyen Du
The celebrated pen of Nguyen Du
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

It’s customary for Vietnamese people to commemorate the ancestors, related or not, on the anniversary of their death. Not to mourn their passing, but to celebrate their life.

Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer
Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

The debut of a photobook “Hanoi, Wednesday, 10:43 pm” of Belgian photographer Vouter Vanhees has taken readers on a journey through the capital city with different angles.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 