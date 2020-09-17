Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:53:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Translations of masterpiece displayed in Paris

18/09/2020    18:06 GMT+7

An exhibition featuring translations of Vietnamese masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) opened in Paris as part of the activities to mark poet Nguyen Du’s 255th birthday and commemorate his 200th death anniversary.

Translations of masterpiece displayed in Paris
(From right to left) Vietnamese ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep; Ambassador Tran Thi Hoang Mai, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Delegation to UNESCO; Professor and Southeast Asia researcher Pascal Bourdeaux; and Paris-based literature researcher Nguyen Song Huong at the exhibition opening. — Photo nhandan.com.vn

The exhibition entitled Kim Vân Kiều và Các Bản Dịch (Kim Vân Kiều & Translations) includes over 100 book titles with 70 translations in 21 different languages.

Among these is the first translation in French by the orientalist Professor Abel des Michels in 1884.

“The exhibition is being held to commemorate Nguyen Du, who is regarded as one of the greatest Vietnamese poets,” Ambassador Tran Thi Hoang Mai, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Delegation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), said.

“A UNESCO Resolution in 2013 pledged to work with Vietnam to celebrate Nguyen Du’s 250th birthday at UNESCO's headquarter and many other places around the world.

“People whose birth anniversaries have been celebrated in association with UNESCO are eminent personalities who made great contributions to world culture, education and science. Nguyen Du is among them.”

Nguyen Du (1765 – 1820) was honoured in 1965 by the World Peace Council, along with eight others, for his devotion to Vietnamese literature and world culture.

He was also recognised as a World Cultural Figure by UNESCO at its 37th General Conference session in Paris in 2013.

French and Vietnamese people attended the exhibition opening including Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep, Professor and Southeast Asia researcher Pascal Bourdeaux, and Paris-based literature researcher Nguyen Song Huong.

 

The exhibition is being held at the Vietnam Centre in France with support from Vietnamese researchers living there. 

“This is the first time that the most complete translations have been shown with 73 versions,” said researcher Huong.

“It is a difficult process because the translations are very old and not many are left. Most of the translations are outside Vietnam.”

Over the past 140 years, generations of translators and poets have constantly overcome difficulties and obstacles in language and culture to convey The Tale of Kiều in various languages, bringing the Vietnamese masterpiece to the world.

A set of stamps commemorating Nguyen Du’s 200th death anniversary and a painting by Vietnamese-French Ngoc Thanh are also on display.

A short documentary titled Nguyễn Du With the Hometown of Hà Tĩnh made by Ha Tinh Television Station is being screened at the exhibition.

The exhibition will run until September 26 at the Sudestasie bookstore in District 5, Paris.  VNS

Veteran translator releases English version of Kiều

Veteran translator releases English version of Kiều

At the age of 88, translator Duong Tuong has introduced his first book in English - a Vietnamese literature work entitled Kieu.   

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’

Starting drawing illustrations inspired from ‘Tale of Kieu’ in 1999, 42-year-old painter Nguyen Tuan Son got the nickname ‘Son Kieu’ by his colleagues for his long-time passion for the masterpiece.

 
 

Other News

.
V-League and the pain named “Thai-League”
V-League and the pain named “Thai-League”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

The V-League has just eaten a bitter fruit after witnessing a state-owned business pouring money into the Thai-League.

Traditional toy-making village busy ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
Traditional toy-making village busy ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

Several weeks before the Mid-Autumn Festival, Mr. Dong and his employees have had to stay up overnight to make 10,000 paper masks.

Rach Chiec Sports Complex no closer to being finished, 26 years on
Rach Chiec Sports Complex no closer to being finished, 26 years on
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

Rach Chiec Sports Complex was supposed to host events for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games next year in Vietnam, but the complex seems no closer to being completed, despite the project to build it being re-launched in 2018.

Epassi turns Thanh Hoa defence around
Epassi turns Thanh Hoa defence around
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

After a rough 2019 season on the pitch, Thanh Hoa FC have found their feet in the twice-suspended 2020 V.League 1 season, largely thanks to Cameroonian defender Louis Christian Ewonde Epassi.

Play about legendary king to hit Hanoi Opera House
Play about legendary king to hit Hanoi Opera House
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/09/2020 

A play about the legendary birth of King Ly Cong Uan (974-1028) who founded the Ly Dynasty and established the country’s capital in Thang Long (modern-day Hanoi) will hit the Hanoi Opera House on September 21-23.

Busan International Film Fest to screen Vietnamese movie
Busan International Film Fest to screen Vietnamese movie
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/09/2020 

Popular Vietnamese movie Chi Chi Em Em, known as Sister Sister in English, will be shown to viewers at the Busan International Film Fest (BIFF) 2020.

Film project on Queen Mother Duong Van Nga launched
Film project on Queen Mother Duong Van Nga launched
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/09/2020 

A film project on Queen Mother Duong Van Nga, the first queen in Vietnam who was married to the emperors of the Dinh and Le dynasties, has been launched in HCM City. 

National Cup final to be Hanoi derby
National Cup final to be Hanoi derby
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/09/2020 

Hanoi FC will have the chance to defend the National Cup after a convincing 5-1 victory in the semi-final against HCM City FC at the empty Hang Day stadium.

Miley Cyrus rocks design by Cong Tri
Miley Cyrus rocks design by Cong Tri
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/09/2020 

Popular singer Miley Cyrus of the United States has left fans awestruck after donning an amazing outfit created by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri.

Professional football leagues get go ahead for September restart
Professional football leagues get go ahead for September restart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/09/2020 

The nation’s professional football leagues look set to resume action by the end of September due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic being brought under control, according to the organisers of the competitions.
 

La Liga director: Vietnamese footballers capable of playing in Spain
La Liga director: Vietnamese footballers capable of playing in Spain
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/09/2020 

Brian Wright, director of La Liga Vietnam, has expressed his appreciation for the capabilities of Vietnamese footballers, saying there is a strong possibility that Vietnamese footballers will be playing in the Spanish top flight in the future.

Cong Vinh’s goal advances to Asian Cup Greatest Goals semi-finals
Cong Vinh’s goal advances to Asian Cup Greatest Goals semi-finals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/09/2020 

Le Cong Vinh's stunning strike at the 2007 Asian Cup has successfully made it into the semi-finals of the Asian Cup Greatest Goals Bracket Challenge, an online poll conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Glowing lanterns signal start of Mid-Autumn Festival in HCM City
Glowing lanterns signal start of Mid-Autumn Festival in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/09/2020 

Numerous colourful lanterns can be seen lighting up Luong Nhu Hoc Street in District 5 of Ho Chi Minh City during the night, serving to attract plenty of visitors ahead of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Contemporary artworks go on show at Hanoi - Saigon Sculpture Exhibition
Contemporary artworks go on show at Hanoi - Saigon Sculpture Exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/09/2020 

Hanoi Vincom Centre for Contemporary Art is playing host to the sixth Hanoi-Saigon Sculpture Exhibition, with more than 60 outstanding contemporary artworks produced by 32 artists from the country’s two largest cities going on display.

Love in Pieu scarf of Thai women
Love in Pieu scarf of Thai women
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/09/2020 

The ethnic Black Thai of Vietnam’s northwestern region value the Pieu scarf as a symbol of love and an important clothing accessory for women. All Black Thai women can weave and embroider Pieu scarves.

Thanh Hoa FC coach resigns
Thanh Hoa FC coach resigns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/09/2020 

Coach Nguyen Thanh Cong expressed his regret at leaving Thanh Hoa FC, having resigned recently after being forced out by the board.

Best-selling Vietnamese teen novel reaches young Japanese
Best-selling Vietnamese teen novel reaches young Japanese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/09/2020 

“Ticket to Childhood”, a novel from Nguyen Nhat Anh renowned among Vietnamese teenagers, has recently been introduced to young Japanese readers.

At the heart of the art
At the heart of the art
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/09/2020 

Director PIL Nguyen (real name Nguyen Phuong Phi), who has found fame from posting free online entertainment for children, has recently attracted the attention of net citizens with a series of more than 100 video clips on pagodas throughout Vietnam.

Artists focus on canvas
Artists focus on canvas
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/09/2020 

Three artists are telling their personal and unique stories through paintings at the ongoing exhibition entitled Toan (Canvas) in Hanoi.

Web dramas secure spot in entertainment market
Web dramas secure spot in entertainment market
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/09/2020 

Drama series produced by local artists and uploaded online have attracted a significant number of viewers recently.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 