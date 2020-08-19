Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament

The Vietnam national U19 men’s football team will participate in their second training camp in late August in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31.

Head coach Philippe Troussier has called up 36 footballers from clubs nationwide such as Hanoi FC, the PVF Football Academy, Viettel FC, and Ho Chi Minh City FC, for the training.

The majority of the selected players were not listed among the first gathering which took place between June 17-24 as they were participating in national tournaments. Indeed, the upcoming training camp will offer the coaches the chance to evaluate each of the players as they decide their best line-up ahead of the AFC U19 Championship.

The gathering is scheduled to take place at the PVF Football Academy in the northern province of Hung Yen from August 22 to August 28.

Following regulations on novel coronavirus prevention and control launched by the health ministry, each of the footballers and the team’s coaches must conduct RT-PCR tests ahead of the training session.

The final round of the AFC U19 Championship 2020 is set to be held in Uzbekistan between October 14-31. Vietnam stay in Group C along Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Laos, with fixtures taking place on October 15, October 18, and October 21, respectively.

The two best group teams will progress to the quarter-finals. VOV