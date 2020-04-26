Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Truong’s return to give HAGL a boost

 
 
26/04/2020    16:10 GMT+7

Hoang Anh Gia Lai head coach Lee Tae-hoon believes the return of star midfielder Luong Xuan Truong to his team will give the V.League 1 side a huge boost.

Midfielder Luong Xuan Truong (right) trains at the PFV Training Centre. He is expected to return to the pitch in June. — Photo pvf.com.vn

Truong suffered a torn ligament in late September 2019. After surgery, doctors said he needed at least nine months before returning to play.

The national team regular has recovered quickly and will be ready for action in June.

“I can't talk in detail about my injury. But I am recovering well. I can play with the ball and do some exercises with it,” said Truong who is being treated at the PFV Football Training Centre in Hung Yen Province.

“I hope I can play matches in the next two months,” he added.

Coach Lee was pleased with the news.

He said the absence of the midfielder created difficulties for Hoang Anh Gia Lai in preparation for the 2020 season and his return would strengthen the side in the middle of the park.

However, the South Korean manager said he would be patient with Truong and would wait until his player is really mentally and physically ready before selecting.

It is expected that Truong will return to Ham Rong Centre in Pleiku City in late May.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai are currently third in the table with four points after two matches.

Among V.League 1 teams, Hoang Anh Gia Lai are one of three clubs keeping their players at their facility amid COVID-19 social distancing.

The Vietnam Professional Football Company (PVF) recently announced football may return in mid-May, with National Cup matches on May 15 and the V.League 1 starting back up a week later.

 

After the announcement, clubs have started preparations.

In Nam Dinh, DNH Nam Dinh players have had their first training sessions.

“During the social distancing, players kept training so their physique is not a problem. We are now back in intensive practice awaiting the match date. The only matter is that the coaching staff have to make sure the players reach their peak for the games,” said coach Nguyen Van Sy.

Meanwhile, coach Truong Viet Hoang of Viettel was pleased with his players who kept fit well in nearly a month at home.

Song Lam Nghe An players keep working during the social distancing. — Photo baonghean.vn

Song Lam Nghe An players are also training at their facility.

“My players have had one practice session per day since social distancing. There is no problem with us. We are now waiting for the final decision from the Government to allow sporting events and the organising plan from the VPF,” said Ho Van Chiem, Song Lam Nghe An executive director.

Quang Nam did training yesterday but without some key players who could only return in the next three weeks.

HCM City will travel to Vung Tau for a 10-day intensive training camp on Monday, while defending champions Hanoi, Quang Ninh and Sai Gon have yet to announce plans. VNS

Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football player

Xuan Truong named as most valuable Vietnamese football player

Midfield maestro Luong Xuan Truong of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC has become the Vietnamese player with the highest estimated transfer value, according to website Transfermarkt.  

Luong Xuan Truong ruled out with injury for six months

Luong Xuan Truong ruled out with injury for six months

Midfielder Luong Xuan Truong will be out of action for up to six months due to an injury to his right knee.

 
 

