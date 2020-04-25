Truong Sa soldiers perform in COVID-19 music video

Some 200 people, including soldiers stationed on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, health workers and artists have performed together in a music video entitled Tu Hao Viet Nam (Proud of Vietnam).

Soldiers from 146 Brigade, Naval Zone 4 in Truong Sa Archipelago perform in music video "Tu Hao Viet Nam". (Photo: zingnews.vn)

The music video was produced in one month in Hanoi, Hai Phong, HCM City and Truong Sa archipelago.

“It is lucky for the crew to film the most important scenes with the participation of many people before Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s social distancing decision in April 1,” said director Mai Thanh Tùng.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Health, the song Tu Hao Viet Nam was composed by Nguyen Xuan Tri to praise Vietnamese unity, solidarity and cooperation throughout the country to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a big project,” said HCM City-based singer Dan Truong. “I agreed without hesitation when I was invited to join the project.”

Hanoi-based singer Minh Quan was happy to receive an invitation from the director and the musician, although he has participated in many music projects to encourage people to help fight the pandemic.

The music video includes groups of children from Sao Tuoi Tho Club; health workers from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No 2; Monk Thich Ban Hoan; and soldiers from 146 Brigade, Naval Zone 4 in Truong Sa.

The music video was released nationwide on TV chanel and YouTube on April 24 night./.VNS