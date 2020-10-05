Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/10/2020 18:38:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tuning up traditional melodies

05/10/2020    18:31 GMT+7

The tính (also called tính tẩu) is a typical instrument of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic minority groups and is used in spiritual ceremonies, festivals and dating events.

The instrument has come along with Then folk singing, making a special art for the groups. Each group in each locality has different techniques to make the instrument.

It often has three strings. Musicians use the index finger of the right hand to strike the strings.

Tuning up traditional melodies
Artists perform Then folk singing and play tính tẩu on stage. — VNA/VNS Photos Viet Son

Few people know that it takes several stages to make an instrument, which includes a half a dried gourd, a neck made of white mulberry wood and three strings made of silk.

The most difficult task is finding a suitable gourd, which should not be too big or too small. It should be round with a circumference of 60-70cm and should be an old gourd with thick skin so that when it's struck by a stick, the gourd produces a dry echo sound.

Tuning up traditional melodies
Choosing the right gourd to make the instrument's body is the most difficult task.

Dam Xuan Hoa, an instrument maker of the Tay group in Cao Bang Province, said the gourd should be cut in half, have the insides removed, soaked in water for a week, then dried. The dried gourd is then soaked in a lime solution for 2-3 days to prevent termites and worms.

Then, the gourd is poked with about 50 holes around it. The size of the holes depends on the size of the gourd.

Tuning up traditional melodies
Carving the instrument's head.

Then the craftsman will make a cover for the gourd, which is a light wooden piece, often wood from the hoa sữa (milk flower) tree.

 

The wooden piece should be stuck to the gourd. In the past, when there was no glue, locals used tree resin to stick the instrument's parts together.

Hoa said it requires great care to make the instrument by hand.

The instrument’s neck is made of a kind of wood that is easily bent like pine or Chinaberry.

The neck measures some 80cm-1m in length. The head of the instrument is carved with decorative patterns. The neck after being stuck on the gourd is polished and dried. Then the craftsman will put strings on the instrument.

Tuning up traditional melodies

The instrument's body made of gourds.

Tuning up traditional melodies
The instrument is then sprayed with paint to make it shiny and beautiful and also free of insects. — VNA/VNS Photos Viet Son

A good instrument should offer an echo sound, with good shape and standard string adjudgment.

“The strings can only be adjudged well by a craftsman who can play the instrument well,” Hoa said.

Hoa knows how to sing folk Then melodies and play the instrument, so doesn't need much time for adjusting the strings. VNS

Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes

Preserving the charm of ancient ‘Then’ tunes

People’s Artisan Mong Thi Sam from Lang Son Province has devoted more than 63 years to preserving the ancient tunes of ‘Then’ folk singing, a cultural and spiritual heritage of Tay and Nung ethnic groups.

Then singing becomes part of intangible cultural heritages of humanity

Then singing becomes part of intangible cultural heritages of humanity

The Then singing practice of Vietnam’s Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic groups has been named on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Department of Cultural Heritage said on December 13.

 
 

Other News

.
Photo contest depicts artistic angles in Buddhism
Photo contest depicts artistic angles in Buddhism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

A photo contest that has kicked off in Hanoi, is seeking beautiful and artistic angles of Buddhism through the lens of domestic and foreign photographers.

Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
Cham Museum introduces 3D experience
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The tourism promotion centre in Da Nang has piloted a 3D experience for tourists visiting the Chàm Sculpture Museum – one of the most popular destinations in the city – to boost tourism after the turn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National museum hosts first solo exhibition by Duy Hoa
National museum hosts first solo exhibition by Duy Hoa
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Artist Nguyen Duy Hoa’s first solo exhibition has opened at Vietnam Museum Fine Arts.

Tò he - A symbol of August Festival
Tò he - A symbol of August Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

To he is a popular, traditional toy for Vietnamese children and a symbol of Mid-Autumn Festival. These toy figurines are small but colourful and nice. 

From shattered pieces come ceramic creations
From shattered pieces come ceramic creations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

As an outstanding graduate at the University of Industrial Arts, Ngo Duy Cuong stayed on at the university and become a lecturer of not only young students but also of craftsmen in the traditional ceramic village of Bat Trang.

The celebrated pen of Nguyen Du
The celebrated pen of Nguyen Du
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

It’s customary for Vietnamese people to commemorate the ancestors, related or not, on the anniversary of their death. Not to mourn their passing, but to celebrate their life.

Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer
Hanoi through lens of Belgian photographer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/10/2020 

The debut of a photobook “Hanoi, Wednesday, 10:43 pm” of Belgian photographer Vouter Vanhees has taken readers on a journey through the capital city with different angles.

Calligraphy exhibition marks 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
Calligraphy exhibition marks 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

A calligraphy exhibition and festival is underway at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on October 2 to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi.

Overseas Vietnamese midfielder chooses beautiful game over high-flying career
Overseas Vietnamese midfielder chooses beautiful game over high-flying career
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

It's often said, fairly or not, that footballers aren't the brightest bunch, but Andrey Hungovich Nguyen breaks the mould.

Exhibition spotlights Hanoi’s historical milestones
Exhibition spotlights Hanoi’s historical milestones
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

An outdoor exhibition spotlighting Hanoi’s historical milestones since 1010 opened at the capital’s Ly Thai To statue near Hoan Kiem Lake on October 3.

Night of film music promised by HBSO
Night of film music promised by HBSO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/10/2020 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a Night of Film Music in the Saigon Opera House on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 8 p.m. 

Documentary film festival opens
Documentary film festival opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/10/2020 

Two films were shown on Thursday in Hanoi to open the European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival.

VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments
VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s football team and national U22 side will hold at least five meetings in 2021 in an effort to prepare for international tournaments in line with available dates on the FIFA calendar.

Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

They may be a year away, but Hanoi authorities are ready to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31.

Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary
Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Over 100 calligraphy works are set to go on show to the public at Hanoi's Temple of Literature between October 2-10 to commemorate the 1,010th anniversary of the former imperial citadel of Thang Long, now Hanoi capital.

Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations
Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Although celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival have evolved over the years, the annual event has kept the same meaning, providing a special occasion for family reunions, vibrant dragon dances, colourful lanterns, and delicious moon cakes.

HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Luong Nhu Hoc and Nguyen Hue street in HCMC have been left packed with residents and tourists in recent days with people flocking to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Full-Moon Festival.

Thai Thi Hoa set to represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa set to represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, a native of Gia Lai province, has been chosen to represent Vietnam during the upcoming Miss Earth 2020 beauty pageant, according to a statement posted by the competition’s official fan page.

Vietnamese toys still popular as Mid-Autumn Festival nears
Vietnamese toys still popular as Mid-Autumn Festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, kids have been thrilled to receive colourful toys such as lanterns and masks and so many others. Made-in-Vietnam toys seem to have prevailed in the market this year.

VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert
VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Le Quynh Trang, chairperson of Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW), has recently been appointed chair of the Council of the ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD). 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 