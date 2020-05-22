Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:15:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

TV filmmakers busy after social distancing

 
 
22/05/2020    16:44 GMT+7

Due to filming delays caused by the COVID-19 crisis, TV-serial makers in HCM City are rushing to finish their works and offer their films to viewers at home.

TV filmmakers busy after social distancing
Gia Đình Là Số Một (Home Sweet Home) began airing on HTV7 on May 18 after a one-month delay. — Photo courtesy of the producer

Dien Quan Media and Entertainment’s sitcom Gia Đình Là Số Một (Home Sweet Home) on family issues began airing on HCM City Television’s channel HTV7 on May 18.

The film, directed by Pham Tuan, narrates the life of three men from their youth to adulthood.

It features young actors Hoang Nguyen, Hua Minh Dat, Jolie Phuong Trinh, and Quoc Anh, among others.

“I can’t wait to watch the film. I have been expecting it for a long time,” said Nguyen Hong Hanh, a mother of two boys in Dong Nai Province.

Gia Đình Là Số Một started filming in February, but it had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The filming resumed early this month.  

Actor Hoang Nguyen said: “The staff and I are happy that the film will be finally broadcast. We are working harder to catch up to the screening schedule.”

“Since being back to work, I have slept less than six hours a day. I feel tired but happy,” said the 26-year-old actor, who is working on another sitcom Gia Đình Võ Thuật (Family with Martial Arts Tradition).

Born in the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) province of Buon Ma Thuot in 1994, Nguyên is a graduate of the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography.

He made his debut in the leading role of the 39-episode TV series Quyến Rũ (Seduction) in 2014, which was warmly received by audiences at home.

He has appeared in TV serials like Những Bà Mẹ Bỉm Sữa (Young Mothers) and Mẹ Rơm (Motherhood).

 

In the summer of 2018, Nguyen played the leading role in his first movie Hạ Cuối Tình Đầu (Summer Ends, Love Begins), one of the favourite films of the season.

Comedy series

Comedy Producers Saigon TV and Hai Nam Media are filming their 150-episode comedy serial Sui Gia Đại Chiến (Struggles of Intermarried Families) to catch up with the schedule.

A representative of the producers said: “During social distancing, we filmed in studio with a few members. Now, we are doing outside shooting to modify previous scenes.”

Directed by Ho Ngoc Xum, the film revolves around the troubles between two intermarried families. It features Meritorious Actors Viet Anh and Phi Dieu, and veteran and young actors Huu Thach, Phi Phung and Hong Tham.

The series began airing on Vinh Long Television’s channel THVL1 in April.

Director Nguyen Minh Cao hopes to finish the second phase of his project Hạt Giống Tâm Hồn (Seeds for the Soul) consisting of 200 episodes highlighting beautiful stories of life and love.

Produced by Tamstudio, the first 30 episodes of the project began airing in April from Monday to Wednesday on HTV7. However, filming for the next 60 episodes was postponed due to COVID-19.

Cao said: “We were ready for shooting. But everything had to be stopped. Now, we are in a hurry. Actors and the staff in the studio for filming may have little time for a break, and my staff for post-production are working day and night to perfect the products.”  VNS

Director wants better conditions for TV series production

Director wants better conditions for TV series production

Vietnamese television series are flourishing on the small screen, with Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear), Quỳnh Búp Bê (Quỳnh the Doll) and Cả Một Đời Ân Oán (Life of Love and Feud) all huge hits.

Family drama honoured as best TV series of year

Family drama honoured as best TV series of year

Television blockbuster Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) scooped up three gongs at the VTV Awards 2019 on Saturday.

 
 

Other News

.
Football star Quang Hai to scout for talent at QH19 Football Academy
Football star Quang Hai to scout for talent at QH19 Football Academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

National midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has opened a community football centre in his hometown in Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

Foreign website lavishes praise on local fashionista Chau Bui
Foreign website lavishes praise on local fashionista Chau Bui
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The China Times has offered kind praise for the diversified fashion style showcased by Vietnamese influencer Chau Bui, describing her as the Vietnamese version of the Korean actress Song Hye Kyo.

Nine young artists take part in 'Sunshine' exhibition
Nine young artists take part in 'Sunshine' exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

A new exhibition of 110 paintings by nine young artists from southern provinces has opened at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Fashion houses try new approaches to reach customers
Fashion houses try new approaches to reach customers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the fashion industry, driving many garment makers to lay off workers with fashion shows and new lookbooks cancelled and almost everyone going online. 

AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August return
AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August return
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to hold the rearranged AFC Futsal Championship 2020 finals in Turkmenistan between August 5 and August 16.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala to take place on May 26
Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala to take place on May 26
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to host the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2019 gala on May 26 after facing a series of long delays caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the organisers.

Ao Dai fashion designer promotes Vietnamese heritage to the world
Ao Dai fashion designer promotes Vietnamese heritage to the world
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Local designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has unveiled his latest collection of Ao Dai, a type of traditional long dress, with each unique piece featuring globally renowned cultural heritage in Vietnam.

Local rapper unveils latest music video in response to UNESCO campaign
Local rapper unveils latest music video in response to UNESCO campaign
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Vietnamese rapper Nguyen Thuy Hang, also known by her stage name LiL’kAnI, has joined with collaborators to showcase her latest music video to the song "Chẳng thể cách Ly”, known as “No Yourantine” in English,

Creating a new life for stamps
Creating a new life for stamps
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Painter Do Lenh Tuan is popular because he has not only designed many famous stamps but also brought “new life” to old stamps by sticking them to form pictures of landscapes and portraits of famous people, many of which feature Uncle Ho.

Former national team player dies aged 36
Former national team player dies aged 36
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Former midfielder Phan Quy Hoang Lam died on May 19 at the age of 36.

HCM City musicians to launch new online show
HCM City musicians to launch new online show
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Musicians in HCM City are working on a new music show and offering it for free online.

'Script bank' to open doors for young writers in local theatre
'Script bank' to open doors for young writers in local theatre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Local artists have started to exchange ideas via online platforms such as Chợ Kịch (chokich.vn) in an effort to build a hub or “bank” of knowledge for stage performances in HCM City.

Golden Kite award recognises Vietnamese actress's efforts
Golden Kite award recognises Vietnamese actress's efforts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Actress Hong Diem won the Golden Kite for her performance in television series Hoa Hồng Trên Ngực Trái (Rose on Left Chest) last week. 

Spotify campaign to bring users closer together
Spotify campaign to bring users closer together
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Spotify, the music streaming app, has launched a new campaign that will bring audiences closer together.

No title given to top scorer in V.League 1 this season
No title given to top scorer in V.League 1 this season
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

The V.League 1 will not have a top scorer award this year, after it was decided to scrap the prize due to the delays in the season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ede ethic women preserve brocade weaving
Ede ethic women preserve brocade weaving
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/05/2020 

Women of Knia hamlet in Dak Lak province are devoted to preserving traditional brocade weaving so that the craft doesn’t die out.

Coach Park Hang-seo has ambitions of setting up football academy in Vietnam
Coach Park Hang-seo has ambitions of setting up football academy in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Although fully committed to his current position as the head coach of the Vietnam men’s national football team, Park Hang-seo intends to stay in the country at the end of his contract

Livestream marks launch of first COVID-19 fashion collection
Livestream marks launch of first COVID-19 fashion collection
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Local designer Chung Thanh Phong unveiled a fresh fashion line to the public via a Facebook livestream on May 18 with the theme of “Save Yourself” to promote efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Football fans imprisoned for burning flares at Hang Day Stadium
Football fans imprisoned for burning flares at Hang Day Stadium
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hanoi’s Dong Da district on May 19 handed down jail sentences on three football fans charged with causing social disturbances and injuries at a football match at the capital's Hang Day Stadium last year.

Theatres in HCM City reopen with schedule of comedies
Theatres in HCM City reopen with schedule of comedies
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/05/2020 

Private theatres in HCM City will reopen next week with new comedy productions, two months after the social distancing period.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 