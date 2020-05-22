TV filmmakers busy after social distancing

Due to filming delays caused by the COVID-19 crisis, TV-serial makers in HCM City are rushing to finish their works and offer their films to viewers at home.

Gia Đình Là Số Một (Home Sweet Home) began airing on HTV7 on May 18 after a one-month delay. — Photo courtesy of the producer

Dien Quan Media and Entertainment’s sitcom Gia Đình Là Số Một (Home Sweet Home) on family issues began airing on HCM City Television’s channel HTV7 on May 18.

The film, directed by Pham Tuan, narrates the life of three men from their youth to adulthood.

It features young actors Hoang Nguyen, Hua Minh Dat, Jolie Phuong Trinh, and Quoc Anh, among others.

“I can’t wait to watch the film. I have been expecting it for a long time,” said Nguyen Hong Hanh, a mother of two boys in Dong Nai Province.

Gia Đình Là Số Một started filming in February, but it had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The filming resumed early this month.

Actor Hoang Nguyen said: “The staff and I are happy that the film will be finally broadcast. We are working harder to catch up to the screening schedule.”

“Since being back to work, I have slept less than six hours a day. I feel tired but happy,” said the 26-year-old actor, who is working on another sitcom Gia Đình Võ Thuật (Family with Martial Arts Tradition).

Born in the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) province of Buon Ma Thuot in 1994, Nguyên is a graduate of the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography.

He made his debut in the leading role of the 39-episode TV series Quyến Rũ (Seduction) in 2014, which was warmly received by audiences at home.

He has appeared in TV serials like Những Bà Mẹ Bỉm Sữa (Young Mothers) and Mẹ Rơm (Motherhood).

In the summer of 2018, Nguyen played the leading role in his first movie Hạ Cuối Tình Đầu (Summer Ends, Love Begins), one of the favourite films of the season.

Comedy series

Comedy Producers Saigon TV and Hai Nam Media are filming their 150-episode comedy serial Sui Gia Đại Chiến (Struggles of Intermarried Families) to catch up with the schedule.

A representative of the producers said: “During social distancing, we filmed in studio with a few members. Now, we are doing outside shooting to modify previous scenes.”

Directed by Ho Ngoc Xum, the film revolves around the troubles between two intermarried families. It features Meritorious Actors Viet Anh and Phi Dieu, and veteran and young actors Huu Thach, Phi Phung and Hong Tham.

The series began airing on Vinh Long Television’s channel THVL1 in April.

Director Nguyen Minh Cao hopes to finish the second phase of his project Hạt Giống Tâm Hồn (Seeds for the Soul) consisting of 200 episodes highlighting beautiful stories of life and love.

Produced by Tamstudio, the first 30 episodes of the project began airing in April from Monday to Wednesday on HTV7. However, filming for the next 60 episodes was postponed due to COVID-19.

Cao said: “We were ready for shooting. But everything had to be stopped. Now, we are in a hurry. Actors and the staff in the studio for filming may have little time for a break, and my staff for post-production are working day and night to perfect the products.” VNS

