TV series depicts VN society in pandemic

The new series of Những Ngày Không Quên (Unforgettable Days) will feature life in urban and rural areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People’s Artist Trung Anh, the main actor of the new series ofNhững Ngày Không Quên (Unforgettable Days) poses with a board saying "Staying Home to protect Yourself, Your Family and the Community". Photo courtesy of VFC

The series combines two series Về Nhà Đi Con (Come Home, My Dear) và Cô Gái Nhà Người Ta (The Girl Next Door), previously broadcast by Việt Nam Television.

While Come Home, My Dear mentioned urban family issues, The Girl Next Door reflected the lives of youngsters in rural areas. Come Home, My Dear is considered a television blockbuster as it scooped up three gongs at the VTV Awards 2019.

The new series was filmed over a couple of weeks in March.

“The series is a kind of educational entertainment, so it’s not easy to do, it should be interesting like other films to attract audiences, but it also has a mission of spreading messages from the authorities,” said Đỗ Thanh Hải, director of the Việt Nam Television Feature Film Centre (VFC).

Unforgettable Days is sure to catch people’s attention because of the high demand for entertainment during social distancing and the good reputation the two series gained before, according to Hải.

Audiences will see their favourite actors and actresses such as Bảo Thanh, Thu Quỳnh, Phương Oanh and People’s Artist Trung Anh.

The 50-episode series reflect the real situations of society during the COVID-19 outbreak such as closed schools, isolated villages, fake news, people flocking to the supermarket to store food and cancelled weddings.

Above all, it honours doctors and soldiers at the frontline of the fight against the disease. It also highlights the humanity, solidarity and responsibilities among people.

The series will be on air at 9pm from Monday to Friday on VTV1, starting from April 6. — VNS

