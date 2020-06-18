Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre

Two solo exhibitions of artists Huong Ngo and Thy Nguyen will open at the Factory Contemporary Arts Centre on June 19.

A printmaking work by artist Thy Nguyen will be on display at his solo exhibition “Other Futures”, opening at the Factory Contemporary Arts Centre on June 19. File photo from the organiser’s Facebook page

Huong’s exhibition “Lost from View” includes paintings featuring the role and perception of women, and how history remembers and values their contribution. Her works are inspired by the life of Communist leader Nguyen Thi Minh Khai (1910-1941).

Thy’s “Other Futures” showcases printmakings, depicting faint memories and shadows of people, objects and events.

The exhibitions’ opening ceremony will begin at 6pm at 15 Nguyen U Di Street in District 2. The works will be on view until October 4. Entrance is free.