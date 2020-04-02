Two Vietnamese players named in top ASEAN goal scorers in AFC Cup

Two Vietnamese players have been named among the top 10 all-time ASEAN goal scorers in the AFC Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Nguyễn Văn Quyết. Photo baoquocte.vn

They are Nguyễn Văn Quyết of Hà Nội and Huỳnh Kesley Alves of Bình Dương.

They have been top players in the V.League 1 for many years.

According to the AFC, Quyết has scored 19 goals in four different editions of the tournament for the capital team.

This player's impressive form helped Hà Nội become the first Southeast Asian team to progress to the AFC Cup 2019 inter-zonal final.

The other Vietnamese representative is naturalised Brazilian striker Huỳnh Kesley Alves. He scored 15 goals in the AFC Cup while playing for Bình Dương.

Notably, Singapore contributed five out of 10 players and naturalised striker Aleksandar Duric scored the most goals with 27 goals.

Meanwhile, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia had one player each on the list.

Launched in 2004, the AFC Cup has become Asia's second most prestigious competition at club level, just behind the AFC Champions League. — VNS

ASEAN Para Games delayed, March and April AFC Cup matches postponed The 2020 ASEAN Para Games have been postponed to October 3 – 9 while the Asian Football Confederation has postponed all matches and events scheduled to take place in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.