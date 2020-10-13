Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest

“À La Carte” and “Impermanence” are two Vietnamese short films that are being screened at the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival 2020.

Scenes in two Vietnamese short films “À La Carte” (L) and “Impermanence” (R)

The locally-produced pieces are among approximately 300 short films from across the globe that are to be screened for free on YouTube until October 31.

“À La Carte” lasts for six minutes and is set in north Vietnam in 1940 during the French colonial period. It depicts a Vietnamese woman trying to save her family from punishment by cooking traditional local dish Pho, a type of noodle soup, in an attempt to satisfy a French General’s taste.

Meanwhile, “Impermanence” runs for a total of 20 minutes, with the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival’s Facebook page describing it as, “A man falls out of a restaurant window in Saigon, different stories unfold about what really happened.”

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic this will mark the first time that the film festival has been held through an online format, with roughly 300 short films being streamed for free until October 31. VOV