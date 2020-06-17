U19 footballers gather ahead of AFC U19 Championship finals

Head coach of the Vietnam U19 men’s national team Philippe Troussier has called up a large squad of 29 footballers in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan between October 14-31.

The young Vietnamese footballers are scheduled to gather across two periods, with the first taking place between June 17 and June 24 at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Academy based in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Most notably, the footballers who will gather together for the first period are all not competing in the final round of the national U19 championship. This means that no young players from Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC or PVF Football Academy are expected to participate with the national team during this period.

Footballers from Hanoi FC dominate the list of callups with a total of 11 players in the squad. They are followed by Viettel FC with six footballers, whilst Thanh Hoa, Da Nang, Quang Ninh, and Nam Dinh have 5, 4, 2, and 1, players in the squad, respectively.

Throughout the first training camp, each of the players will be tested to see if they have the quality to participate in the second gathering which is scheduled to get underway from June 26 to July 5. VOV