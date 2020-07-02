U22 Vietnam squad to join Toulon Cup in France

Korean Coach Park Hang Seo will take U22 Vietnam football squad to attend the Toulon Cup 2020 in France, to prepare for the campaign to defend the team’s gold medal at the upcoming Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan said that this is a very good opportunity for U22 Vietnam to learn from strong opponents to defend its gold medal at the 31st SEA Games and to prepare for the Asian U23 qualifying round in 2021.

The Toulon Cup 2020 was scheduled in June but due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the tournament was delayed until late 2020. Tuan said that depending on the epidemic situation, the VFF and Coach Park Hang Seo will make the final decision in the near future.

From now to the year end, U22 Vietnam will gather one more time, perhaps in early December. 2021 will be a busy year for coach Park Hang Seo and the U22, the national team, with full schedules.

So far, ten teams have confirmed to participate in Toulon Cup 2020, including Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Morocco, Mexico, the UK, France, and Romania. The organizers are waiting for confirmation from two more teams to divide the 12 teams into 3 groups.

Video of the journey to the 30th SEA Games championship of U22 Vietnam:

S.N