Uncle Ho’s 130th birthday to be celebrated nationwide

Many arts and cultural activities like exhibitions, performances and a film week will be held nationwide to celebrate the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday, which falls on May 19.

People rehearse for a show celebrating Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday in the central province of Nghe An earlier this week. The show will take place on May 19 at 8pm and be screened live on VTV1. Photo thanhtra.com.vn

Live programme

A special programme entitled Hồ Chí Minh - Sáng Ngời Ý Chí Việt Nam (Hồ Chí Minh – Việt Nam Will Shine Bright) will be broadcast live on VTV1 Channel at 8pm on May 18.

The programme will be produced by Youth TV Channel VTV6 in collaboration with the People's Committees of Hanoi, Tuyen Quang Province, Nghe An Province, HCM City and Dong Thap Province.

The programme will be filmed simultaneously at five points – the Ho Chi Minh Presidential Palace relic at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi; Tan Trao Special National Monument in Tuyen Quang Province; Kim Lien Relic Site in Nghe An Province, Nha Rong Wharf in HCM City and Van Mieu Park in Dong Thap Province.

The show aims to educate about the President’s life and career, which younger generations can learn from. It will include documentaries, reportages, art performances and talks with both domestic and international scholars and historical witnesses.

Art programme

Also as part of the celebrations, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has worked with the Central Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Vietnam Television Station to organise a special art programme.

Broadcast live on VTV1 on May 17, the programme will be directed by People’s Artist Quang Vinh and feature performances by many renowned artists from prestigious national art units such as Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre and the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Photo exhibitions

An exhibition is to take place from May 15 to the end of July at the Vietnam Military History Museum, No. 28A, Dien Bien Phu Street, Hanoi, showcasing images and documents reflecting President Ho Chi Minh's leadership, direction and affection for the Vietnam People's Army.

Themed Uncle Hồ Always In Our Hearts, the event also reflects the attention of the Party, State and military leaders in promoting the following of President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, thereby honouring and praising the late leader’s great contribution to the nation, as well as the infinite respect and gratitude of the Vietnamese people for him.

Information on the images, documents and exhibits on the President at the exhibition will be regularly updated on the museum’s website at btlsqsvn.org.vn.

Also on this occasion, stories about patriotic Vietnamese men and women who were determined to stay alive in prison and escape to return to the revolution will be showcased at an exhibition held from May 14 at Hoa Lo Prison.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet in person and talk with many historical witnesses and relatives of revolutionary fighters who have been preserving many historical artifacts.

Film week

A free film week screening many Vietnamese classics like Trăng Đại Ngàn (Moonlit Mountains) by Giai Phong Film JSC and Chim Sắt Ngày Xưa (The Metal Bird) by the Central Documentary and Science Film Studio will take place between May 19 and 26 throughout the country.

The culture ministry, the organiser of the event, wants agencies to apply measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the film week.

In Hanoi, the film week will take place at the National Cinema Centre (87 Lang Ha Street), August Cinema (45 Hang Bai) and other cinemas. VNS

