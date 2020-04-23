Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
UNICEF introduces Vietnamese animation about climate change

 
 
24/04/2020    07:46 GMT+7

An animation addressing climate change, based on a story of a Vietnamese student in Hanoi, has been introduced by The United Nations Children's Fund (UNCEF) in Vietnam.

Entitled Hai Moc Nhi, which is also the name of the superhero, the cartoon tells the story of an amazing girl with an incredible superpower that enables her to awaken and unite people to fight against climate change to save the earth.

The animation which is based on the original story and drawings by 12-year-old Nguyen Ngoc Gia Han from Hanoi, was launched on Tuesday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22.

“Through the story, I would like to tell everyone that climate change is threatening our lives and we can only protect ourselves by working together,” said Han.

“Hai Moc Nhi’s superpower – our superpower – is the power of Dragon father and Fairy mother, the superpower of ocean and forest, which is already inside all Vietnamese people,” she added.

This photo shows superhero Hai Moc Nhi, the main character in the animation that is introduced by UNICEF Vietnam on the occasion ofthe 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

​International studies show that children are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and environmental degradation. Việt Nam is among the countries most severely affected by climate change, which could undermine achievements in terms of child survival and development, as well as lead to many risks. 

 

“On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the unfolding COVID-19 crisis has taught us some valuable lessons for how we honour and protect the only earth we have. It has reminded us of how precious life is, how important clean air is for our lungs, how vital access to clean, running water is to our health, to protect us from disease – the world can come together to solve big problems, but we need to act today to ensure the future of our children,” said Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Viet Nam, on UNICEF’s website.

Han is the third prize winner of the Superhero Comic Contest, jointly organised in 2019 by UNICEF and Viet Nam Disaster Management Authority of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the National Young Pioneer Council with support from artist Le Cat Trong Ly.

The contest called on children across Viet Nam to create a superhero who can save the earth, fight natural disasters and climate change.

Han’s story about superhero Hai Moc Nhi was selected by DeeDee Animation Studio based in Viet Nam to transform into an animation video as part of their support for UNICEF.

“Children’s imaginations are without limit. Turning their ideas into visual images is both exciting and challenging. With this animation, we hope to contribute to raising awareness among the public about climate change as well as encouraging children to be creative to express themselves,” said Dang Hai Quang, the founder and executive director of DeeDee Animation Studio.

The first winning artwork of the Superhero Comic Contest will also be transformed into an animation film that will be screened later this year.

Earth Day has been annually organised worldwide on April 22 since 1970. The event aims to raise awareness about the value of the Earth's natural environment and call for the active participation of each person in protecting the planet. The theme of the Earth Day this year was Climate Action chosen by the United Nations. 

 
 

