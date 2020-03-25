Unique Hanoi through COVID-19 sketch paintings

Depicting Hanoi in the midst of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is the theme of a drawing contest initiated by Hanoi Sketching Group.

So far, it has received more than 100 sketches by people of all ages and industries only after seven days of being launched. Pictured is popular Ghen Co Vy song

The paintings revolve around stories of the COVID-19 season: praising the medical staff, the family life turned upside down during the COVID-19 season, children studying online through television, Truc Bach Street on isolation days, among other topics. Truc Bach Street on isolation days by Dang Truong Giang

Grandmother’s all day task is to take care of her grandchildren in the COVID-19 season by Minh Ly

Reading in the COVID-19 season by Nguyen Tan, 11 years old

People going out in Hanoi in the COVID-19 season by Sao Nguyen

Online studying at night by Tran Thi Thanh Thuy

People stay indoors to prevent virus spreading by Tran Thanh Thuy

The dinosaur releasing fire to blow away the coronavirus by Dinh Khoa, 7 years old

Spraying disinfectant in the COVID-19 season by Nguyen Ha Minh Anh, 9 years old

Hanoitimes/Tuoitre