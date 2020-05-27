Unique HCM City coffee shop takes books as payment

A coffee shop in District 1, HCM City, allows customers to exchange a book for an item on the menu.



The shop has about 15,000 books on the shelves which their customers can read for free at the shop. 32-year-old Le Ba Tan said he opened the shop with hope that he can encourage more young people to read. On every Sunday, he holds a book give-away event for book lovers.



"We accept all kinds of books, as long as the book is genuine and not too old and damaged," Tan said.



There are two bookshelves near the front door. One is a shelf for the give-away books and the other stores books used as payment by customers. Some books are also sold there at a discount.



Both young and old people have come to the shop to relax. 78-year-old Tran Van Luyen is one of the regular. He goes to the coffee shop every weekend.



"This time I exchange three books. I think this method is interesting and can attract book lovers. At my age, I can't read as much as before but I want to be a model for others," he said.



Another regular, 25-year-old Dang Ngoc Hanh, said she went to the coffee shop every week.



Some photos of the coffee shop:



Customers can exchange books for coffee



