V.League 1 again postponed due to COVID-19

Football chiefs have postponed the V.League because of the renewed threat of COVID-19.





Thanh Hoa vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai on July 23 in the V.League 1. The VPF officially announced the suspension of matches in the V.League 1 and V.League 2 yesterday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo thoidai.com.vn

In a decision announced yesterday, the board of the V.League 1, Viet Nam Professional Football Jointstock Company (VPF) officially announced the suspension of matches in the V.League 1 and V.League 2.

According to Tran Anh Tu, chairman of the VPF, the VPF notified the Viet Nam Football Federation (VFF) yesterday of the plan to halt matches, and the VFF agreed.

Accordingly, the V.League 1 will suspend matches since the 12th game on July 29 and the V.League 2 since the 10th matches on July 30.

The expected return time is when the pandemic is under stable control nationwide and with the permission of the authorities.

This is the second time the national premiere league has been postponed. Previously in March the tournament was suspended for six weeks.

After recording two new cases in Da Nang, the municipal People's Committee issued a dispatch to implement disease prevention. Entertainment venues, festivals, tourist areas, cultural and sports activities will have to pause. People must implement social distancing until further notice.

Because of that, the match at Hoa Xuan Stadium between SHB Da Nang and Hai Phong on July 29 was immediately postponed.

Realising that potential danger, the VPF had an urgent meeting to come to an agreement to suspend its tournaments.

The national premiere league’s first leg is coming to a close, with only two more matches left to complete. Teams must fight hard to avoid falling into the group of six who can be relegated after the qualifying round.

The title race is still open with Sài Gòn in first place followed by Viettel and Quang Nam. — VNS