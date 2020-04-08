Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/04/2020 08:19:48 (GMT +7)
V.League 1 clubs to field least number of players since 2015

 
 
09/04/2020    08:10 GMT+7

Two V.League 1 teams have been named among the club sides who have fielded the least amount of players since January 2015, as announced by the International Centre for Sports Studies Football Observatory (CIES).

v.league 1 clubs to field least number of players since 2015 hinh 0

Making the list are Vietnamese sides Sanna Khanh Hoa and Song Lam Nghe An with both sides only using 50 players in the V.League 1 between 2015 and 2019. As a result, the pair are ranked joint fourth in the list.

Topping the chart with the fewest number of players fielded is leading Chinese side Shanghai SIPG with just 44 footballers.

Just below the Chinese team in join second are Urawa Reds of Japan and Stjarnan of Iceland who both fielded 48 footballers over a five-year period.

 

In addition to the two Vietnamese clubs, there are also other teams from around the world who have only fielded 50 footballers since 2015.

They include Southern District of Hong Kong (China), Valur of Iceland, Athletic Bilbao of Spain, Odds Bk of Norway, and NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands. VOV

