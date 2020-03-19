V.League 1 goalkeepers to look out for in 2020 season

Prestigious sports website FOX Sports Vietnam has posted an article about the five goalkeepers to watch in the V.League 1 during the 2020 season, with names such as Van Cong,Thanh Thang, and Van Toan making the list.

Born in Nghe An, Hanoi FC goalkeeper Nguyen Van Cong enjoyed a successful year in the V.League 1 during the 2019 season. The keeper put in several strong performances, holding down the number one spot in coach Chu Dinh Nghiem’s side, and greatly contributing to Hanoi FC’s success in becoming V.League 1 champions.

Standing at 1.72 metres tall, Nguyen Thanh Thang of Ho Chi Minh City FC is highly rated for his quick reflexes which were called upon last year as his side finished runners-up in the V.League 1.

Tran Nguyen Manh of Viettel FC is an experienced goalkeeper who provides his teammates, fans of his side, and coaches with confidence between the sticks.

Tran Buu Ngoc of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC stands at 1.92 metres tall, a great advantage for a goalkeeper. Previously the shot stopper had played for Dong Thap, The Vissai Ninh Binh, Can Tho, FLC Thanh Hoa, and Phu Dong FC.

Younger Nguyen Van Toan of Hai Phong FC is just 21 years old and was a member of Vietnam’s U23 men’s football team when they won a gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines. He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is expected to shine during the V.League 1’s 2020 season.

VOV