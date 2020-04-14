V.League 1 may return in third week of May

The V.League 1 could be back in action in May, if the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

The V.League 1 2020 could return in the third week of May. — Photo thethao247.vn

Tran Anh Tu, chairman of Vietnam Professional Football (VPF), says they are penciling in the third week of next month to restart matches.

No decision has been made if the games will be played behind closed doors once the season resumes.

“The current outbreak of Covid-19 is still complicated,” said Tu.

“Therefore, we still have to wait, based on the situation, then we will have the final solution,” said Tú.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, chairman of Vietnam Football Federation Le Khanh Hai asked the VFF and VPF to meet and recommend the best plans to ensure the safety and health of the players.

Hai said: “I hope that if the situation improves and the tournament will be able to return from the end of May or soon after.

“If the pandemic continues into July it will be very difficult.” — VNS

