V.League 1 teams ready for restart

Many teams in V.League 1 have returned to training after a week-long break due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanh Hoa vs Hoang Anh Gia Lai on July 23 in the V.League 1. (Illustrative image) — Photo thoidai.com.vn

On Monday, HCM City FC, Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Hong Linh Ha Tinh recalled their players to training.

Teams like Becamex Binh Duong, Viettel, Song Lam Nghe An, Quang Ninh Coal, Thanh Hoa and Sai Gon FC kept training during the break as their facilities had ensured safety measures for COVID-19 prevention.

Even SHB Da Nang and Quang Nam, two football teams in areas most affected by COVID-19, are planning to call back their players.

Players of both teams will be tested for coronavirus before going back to training.

For some clubs that have not yet set a return date like the defending champions Hanoi FC, the coaching staffs are still working with their players and sending them online training sessions.

Nguyen Thanh Son, head coach of Becamex Binh Duong, told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper that the team has not had too many changes in training and is ready for the restart of the league.

“If the league restarts, we will be ready to play”, Son said.

Earlier this week, the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company sent plans about restarting professional football to 26 teams in the V.League 1 and V.League 2.

According to the plans, the National Cup will resume on September 5 while the V.League 1 and second tier will be back on September 12, without fans in attendance. VNS

