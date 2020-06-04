V.League: 10,000 tickets on offer as Hanoi FC host Hoang Anh Gia Lai

There will be 10,000 tickets up for grabs when reigning champions Hanoi FC play host to Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) in the most anticipated match of V.League Matchday 3 at Hang Day Stadium on the evening of June 6.

The clash between Hanoi FC and Hoang Anh Gia Lai always draws huge interest from fans.

To the excitement of domestic football lovers, V.League 2020 will restart on June 5 after months of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clash between Hanoi FC and HAGL, the two teams with the most fans in V.League, always draws great interest from supporters as both teams possess many qualified players, who are key members of the national team, as well as pursue eye-catching attacking playstyles.

Therefore, the trip of HAGL to Hang Day Stadium in two days’ time is predicted to be extremely dramatic and exciting.

As approved by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, Hanoi FC have put tickets for the match on sale. However, the projected number of tickets is limited to a maximum of 10,000. To ensure pandemic prevention and control, spectators will be required to measure body temperature and wash their hands with antiseptics before entering the stadium, and wear face masks throughout the match.

According to the Hang Day Stadium management board, tickets for the match have been on sale since 10am on June 4 at Stand A of the stadium. On the day when the game takes place, the organising committee will arrange six more ticket counters around the stadium to make it more convenient for fans.

As planned, HAGL will depart for Hanoi today (June 4) to prepare for the clash. Head of the HAGL delegation Nguyen Tan Anh said the team have brought their strongest squad to confront the defending title holders. - NDO

