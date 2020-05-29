V.League 2 teams eye shocks in National Cup

The last 16 round of the National Cup will take place this weekend, and some lower league teams are aiming to claim more V.League 1 scalps.

Sai Gon FC. (Illustrative image – File photo)

After shocking top tier sides Hai Phong and Sai Gon FC in the preliminary round last weekend, Dong Thap and Ba Ria Vung Tau ensured the number of V.League 2 teams in the round hit five.

The round will even feature a match between two teams from the first division as Can Tho and Binh Phuoc, meaning at least one V.League side will enter the quarter-finals.

The remaining three V.League 2 teams An Giang, Ba Ria Vung Tau and Dong Thap will face three V.League 1 teams in Viettel, Song Lam Nghe An and Hanoi FC respectively.

Dong Thap have perhaps the toughest draw with an away match at Hang Day Stadium, the home of defending league and cup champions Hanoi.

The capital side is star-studded and includes several top national team players, including 2019 Golden Ball winner Do Hung Dung, so the visitors look unlikely to cause a shock.

The other two V.League 2 sides seem more capable of going through.

An Giang have the advantage of playing at home and are expected to make it difficult for Viettel who struggled to beat V.League 2 side Khanh Hoa in the preliminary round and only went through after Nguyen Viet Phong scored in the 82nd minute.

Meanwhile, Ba Ria Vung Tau are full of confidence after defeating Saigon FC in the last round 2-1 and could also turn over Song Lam Nghe An, who are missing several key players due to injury.

Typically, only one V.League 2 team makes it to the quarter-finals of the National Cup and the last to do it was Binh Phuoc in 2018, but this season could just be the underdogs' time to shine. VNS