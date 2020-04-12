Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
V.League 2 to feature 14 teams from 2021

 
 
13/04/2020    10:19 GMT+7

Fourteen teams will compete in the V.League 2 from 2021, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

V.League 2 to feature 14 teams from 2021
Skipper Nguyen Thanh Loc of Pho Hien FC (right) tries to take a ball from Can Tho FC's striker Tran Huu Thu during their V.League 2 match last season. The V.League 2 will see 14 teams, two more teams, competing for a title from 2021. Photo of VPF

Following the new decision, after the end of the 2020 season, the bottom-placed team in the second tier will be relegated while the top three teams of the Second Division will be promoted.

The V.League 2 currently has 12 teams. The V.League 1 and the Second Division will stick with 14 clubs each.

“The V.League 2 squads compete without foreign players and their expenses for competitions are reasonable. Then, we think, it is right time to upgrade the number of participants,” said VFF Vice President Cao Van Chong.

 

“The increase in the number of the teams will help push the competitiveness and quality of the tournament. It is also in our plan as we will map out the total number of teams participating at the professional and amateur tournaments from 2021,” he said.

The V.League 1 has been paused after two rounds because of the COVID-19. The V.League 2 has no set kick-off date as yet while the Second Division is scheduled to begin in May. VNS

Song Lam Nghe An, Sanna Khanh Hoa among global teams to field least number of players

Song Lam Nghe An, Sanna Khanh Hoa among global teams to field least number of players

Song Lam Nghe An and Sanna Khanh Hoa are among the 10 football clubs in the world to have fielded the lowest number of players since 2015.

V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years

V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years

During its 20-year history, some top strikers have graced the V.League 1 with their talents, with many going on to win the Golden Boot.

 
 

