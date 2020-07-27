Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
V.League goal makes international headlines

27/07/2020    15:44 GMT+7

A goal from Brazilian striker Rodrigo Dias of Quang Nam FC in the V.League 1 has won plaudits from foreign newspapers, with some saying it should be in contention for the prestigious FIFA Puskás Award. 

A perfect overhead kick from Rodrigo Dias made headlines across the world. — Photo webgiaitri.vn


 

The goal was scored in the match between Quang Nam and Sai Gon FC on Friday. In the 62nd minute, from a pass from Dinh Thanh Trung, Dias used his shoulder to control the ball in the penalty area.

After that touch, Dias unleashed an unstoppable overhead kick into the net.

 

Mundo Deportivo of Spain said that the goal should be a candidate for the next Puskas Award. Their title said: “New candidate for the Puskas! Brazilian made perfection has been seen in Vietnam.”

AS also of Spain was also impressed with the goal, writing: “Great goal in the Vietnamese football league. It is impossible to catch the ball higher and be able to hit the ball so perfectly.”

The V.League 1 has been postponed again after round 11 due to the thread of COVID-19 in Danang and Quang Ngai cities. — VNS

