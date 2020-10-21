Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race

22/10/2020    10:51 GMT+7

Both defending champions Hanoi FC and Quang Ninh Coal FC earned important wins during the third matchday matches of the V.League 2020’s second phase, thus lifting themselves up in the table for a title race with other heavyweights.

V.League: Hanoi and Quang Ninh Coal in title race
Quang Ninh Coal (in blue) had an important win over Hoang Anh Gia Lai on Tuesday (Oct 20), raising hopes for an exciting title race in the V.League 2020. (Photo: vpf.vn)

Playing home at Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh Province yesterday evening, hosts Quang Ninh Coal beat Hoang Anh Gia Lai 3-1 thanks to a goal from Claudecir and a brace from Jermie Lynch, while the visitors' sole goal was scored by A Hoang.

Meanwhile, at Hanoi-based Hang Day Stadium, reigning champions Hanoi FC narrowly beat visitors Hong Linh Ha Tinh 1-0, with the solitary goal of the match scored by captain Van Quyet in the 40th minute.

In other matches the same day, SHB Da Nang beat Song Lam Nghe An 2-0, with both having escaped relegation and ensured their slots in the next season.

At Lach Tray Stadium in the northern port city of Hai Phong, Joseph Mpande scored both goals for the hosts in the 2nd and 52nd minutes, helping Hai Phong FC beat Thanh Hoa 2-0.

 

In the last match in matchday 3, bottom ranked Quang Nam FC trounced visitors Nam Ha Pharma Nam Dinh 2-0 at Tam Ky Stadium.

The latest win helps Quang Ninh collect 28 points after 16 matches played, thus ranked fourth only behind third-place Saigon FC (28 points) in goal difference.

Hanoi FC have collected 29 points, thus climbing to second place, just two points behind league leaders Viettel FC. NDO

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1

V.League 1-2020 Phase 2: Five talking points from Matchday 1

Six out of the total seven home sides clinched the full three points in the first round of the second phase of V.League 1 - 2020, making it a forgettable matchday for the vising teams.

 
 

