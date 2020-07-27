Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/08/2020 15:27:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

V.League star Samson holds Vietnam close to his heart

02/08/2020    15:25 GMT+7

If Hoang Vu Samson didn’t pursue a football career he wouldn’t have too many concerns in life, as he comes from a well-to-do family in Nigeria. But his love for football ended up bringing him to Vietnam.

V.League star Samson holds Vietnam close to his heart
Hoang Vu Samson is the best scorer in the V.League 1 history with 192 goals. – Photo thanhnien.vn

The naturalised 31-year-old striker is the top scorer in V.League 1 history, with 192 goals.

His 13 years in the league include stints at Quang Ninh Coal, Dong Thap, Hanoi, Quang Nam, and now Thanh Hoa.

Samson helped Hanoi triumph in V.League 1 in 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2019. He spoke with Thanh Nga.

How do you feel about being the top scorer in V.League 1 history?

I feel very happy about it and want to devote myself further to Vietnamese football. I am proud that no one else is near my record.

Apart from natural talent, what other factors do you think are behind your success in Vietnam?

I think determination and hard work with my teammates and coaches are a large part of my success.

What are your thoughts about Vietnamese football?

It’s getting stronger and stronger every season, which encourages more fans to come and watch it live.

You have been around football since you were ten years old. Why did you want to be a professional footballer?

I was born in 1988 in Kaduna, in northern Nigeria. I knew how to play football when I was ten and often played with my friends at school and at home. We loved football so much. I then started to think being a professional was a good idea.

My father is an electrical engineer at Nigeria’s national TV station, and my mother is a university lecturer of technology in Kaduna. At first my mother didn’t want me playing football, and wanted me to study instead. But my father always supported me with football when I was at school.

I played in the Nigerian Professional Football League before coming to Vietnam.

V.League star Samson holds Vietnam close to his heart
Hoang Vu Samson (front) seen in a recent match of V.League 1. – Photo sport5.vn

When did you come to Vietnam and why?

I came here in 2007 to show off my talent, and this was the first Asian country I visited.

I initially played for Quang Ninh Coal, in 2008, which was a first division team at the time. I scored 16 of their 25 goals in V.League 2 in 2008 and was one of the top scorers in the league.

I joined Dong Thap in 2009 and played in V.League 1. Together with my foreign teammates Timothy Anjembeor and Ekpe Aniekan Okon, I created a “fever” in Vietnamese football. In my three years at Dong Thap I helped turn it into a competitive team in Vietnam’s top league.

What memories do you cherish after playing at all those clubs? Which one did you enjoy playing for the most?

Wow! That’s an interesting question. All are great clubs and I’ll never forget my time with them. They all played a very important role in my life. So I can truly say I enjoyed them all.

 

After joining Thanh Hoa early this season, you have scored three goals and the team is in eighth spot. What can you tell us about the club?

Thanh Hoa are a good team with special talent. What I will say is "Watch out, surprises are coming!"

During your time in Vietnam you were invited twice to play for two clubs overseas - Atletico Madrid from Spain in 2011 and Buriram United from Thailand in 2017. What happened with that?

Those opportunities came my way because I deserved it. Both teams are very professional and have great facilities.

Are you sorry not to be playing in Europe?

I don’t feel sorry because everybody has their own destiny. I may still have the chance to play in Europe one day. Nobody knows what the future holds.

Why did you decide to become a Vietnamese citizen?

I decided to become naturalised because I wanted to have the chance to play in the national team and also because I really do love this country.

After more than a decade in Vietnam and having won fame and fortune, is the dream of wearing the Vietnam shirt the only goal left in your career?

I am living a good life as a professional footballer. Playing for the national team would not be the last thing I do, but creating history by playing in the World Cup for Vietnam would be wonderful.

Can you tell us a little bit about your family in Nigeria?

My family in Nigeria pray for me and support me in everything I do. They will come to Vietnam to visit as soon as they can.

How do you feel about Vietnam?

Vietnam is a special country that’s always fun and happy. The people are very friendly. And the food is healthy. Vietnam has won a place in my heart.

Can you run through your career in Vietnam for us?

My playing days with Hanoi FC were the most significant. We won the national league in 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2019, and were runners-up in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2015.

I also helped Hanoi win the Vietnamese Super Cup in 2018 and 2019 and be runners-up in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

We won the Vietnamese National Cup last year and finished second in 2012, 2015 and 2016. In 2013 and 2014 I was the leading goal scorer in V.League 1.  VNS

Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history

Top 10 goal scorers in V.League 1 history

Le Huynh Duc, Le Cong Vinh, and Nguyen Van Quyet are among the leading goal scorers in the history of the V.League 1, the top tier of Vietnamese football, according to the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company.

V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years

V.League 1's top strikers over last 20 years

During its 20-year history, some top strikers have graced the V.League 1 with their talents, with many going on to win the Golden Boot.

 
 

Other News

.
HBSO revives Café Saigon on August 8
HBSO revives Café Saigon on August 8
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a revival of the contemporary dance show Café Saigon for a single performance on August 8 at the Saigon Opera House.

Exhibition showcasing Spanish architect’s impression on modern VN opens
Exhibition showcasing Spanish architect’s impression on modern VN opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

Black and white photos reflecting life and culture of modern Vietnam by Spanish architect Salvador Pérez Arroyo is on display at an exhibition at Vietnamese Women’s Museum, Hanoi.

Book on Vietnamese sea, islands published in Japan
Book on Vietnamese sea, islands published in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17 giờ trước 

A book on Vietnam's sea and island sovereignty has been released in Japan.

AFF Cup set to be postponed until April 2021
AFF Cup set to be postponed until April 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)'s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing its flagship tournament, the AFF Cup, and holding it in April 2021.

Vietnam to host AFC Cup 2020 matches in late September
Vietnam to host AFC Cup 2020 matches in late September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnam will play host to the remaining matches of Group F and Group G in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020, with fixtures scheduled to take place between September 23 and 29.

2020 Hue Festival postponed for second time
2020 Hue Festival postponed for second time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

This year’s Hue Festival in Thua Thien-Hue province has been postponed for the second time after the latest COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the neighbouring city of Da Nang, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Thai man overcomes all barriers to master Vietnamese
Thai man overcomes all barriers to master Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese is a challenging language for most foreigners, and for a visually-impaired person like Aun Apichit Mingwongtham from Thailand, the challenge was even greater.

Qatar invites Vietnam’s U16 side for friendly match in October
Qatar invites Vietnam’s U16 side for friendly match in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

The Qatar Football Association has sent an invitation to the Vietnamese U16 team to play a friendly match in Doha in October ahead of the AFC U16 Championship 2020’s final round.

Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing
Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces to balance their annual budgets and mobilise funding from other sources to implement projects on protection and promotion of Vi Giam folk singing between 2021 – 2025.

AFF proposes postponing AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to 2021
AFF proposes postponing AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)’s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup until mid-April 2021 during a virtual meeting chaired by AFF President Khiev Sameth on July 30.

Vietnam Film Festival may be held online
Vietnam Film Festival may be held online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

Filmmakers and experts told a conference in Hanoi yesterday that organising the Vietnam Film Festival online and building a "cinematic city" would help boost the festival's brand.

Fashion icon teams up with UNESCO, VNAT to promote tourism
Fashion icon teams up with UNESCO, VNAT to promote tourism
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

Supermodel Jessica Minh Anh will promote Vietnamese tourism by presenting the country as a friendly and safe destination through reality shows to be produced from now to next year.

Free English classes for Vietnamese community in Singapore amid pandemic
Free English classes for Vietnamese community in Singapore amid pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

Tina Yuan (whose Vietnamese name is Nguyen Thi Thuong) is a Chinese-Vietnamese teacher living in Singapore. She majored in mass communication in Singapore and the Chinese language at Donghua University, Shanghai.

Ao Dai long dress to be promoted during 2020 Hue Festival
Ao Dai long dress to be promoted during 2020 Hue Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

A day in honor of Ao Dai, Vietnam’s traditional long dress, will be a highlight of the Hue Festival, scheduled to open in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue in September.

Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10
Vietnam senior and U22 national teams to gather on August 10
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team will be joined by the national U22 side as both teams take part in a training camp from August 10 to August 16

Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
Pop singer fined for spreading false news on Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

Pop singer Hoa Minzy has just been fined VND7.5 million (USD326) for spreading false news about Covid-19 on Facebook.

Hanoi DJ suspended over performance outfit
Hanoi DJ suspended over performance outfit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

A female DJ in Hanoi has just been suspended for her offensive dress-up during a show at a local bar.

Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'
Tokyo 2020: Olympics and Paralympics may have 'limited spectators'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The Olympics and Paralympics could be held in front of “a limited number of spectators” because of Covid-19, says Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
FIFA to offer US$1.5 million aid to Vietnam football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has announced it will offer a US$1.5 million bailout package to each of its national football federations throughout Southeast Asia (SEA),

Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
Miss Vietnam contestants stun fans with swimsuit photoshoot
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/07/2020 

A range of contestants competing in Miss Vietnam 2020 have wowed fans by putting their wonderful figures on display in a swimsuit photoshoot.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 