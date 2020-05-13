V.League to resume on June 5

The 2020 LS V.League is scheduled to return on June 5 after nearly three months of suspension due to complexities stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on May 13.

A match of V.League (Photo: VNA)

Speaking with reporters, VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said in a recent conference in Hanoi, the football body decided on the resumption of football leagues and activities of the national teams until the end of the year.

Accordingly, if the pandemic takes no unexpected turns, the national cup will kick off on May 24. The tournaments are set to finish at the end of October to ensure training time for the national men’s team in the remaining months of the year.

Notably, the VFF and the Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) proposed changing the organisation plan of V.League.

All participating squads will play 13 rounds of the first leg (of which two were held in March). Results of those matches will be used to classify the teams in the second phase, which will see the top eight vying for the championship, while the six bottom-ranked teams will play to avoid relegation.

A similar method is being applied in various football tourneys across the globe, particularly K.League in the Republic of Korea.

Anh said situations at respective localities will be taken into account to decide whether the matches will be held with spectators or not. Meanwhile, the VPF also considers stadiums’ capacity./.VNA