V.League to return on September 26

V.League football will return on September 26, the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) announced late last week.

Vietnamese football pitches are expected to be active again in mid-September. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

According to the schedule, clubs fighting to avoid relegation will finish their matches on November 8, while the championship-deciding matches will end seven days later.

The National Cup will return earlier as the quarter-finals are set for September 11 and September 12 while the V.League 2 is scheduled to return on September 25.

To ensure safety, the VPF has required that every player is tested for the coronavirus. Test results must be sent to the organisers three days before matches.

The VPF has also told clubs they must seek permission from local authorities to organise matches, and they must send a report on this progress by September 15.

Quang Nam and Da Nang, two places with many COVID-19 infections, were allowed to delay submitting reports until September 21.

If these two clubs are not allowed to hold matches, the VPF will find a neutral stadium for them.

Local authorities will decide whether spectators can attend matches in their locality.

Phase one of the V.League 2020 season will end after each team finishes two more matches. Previously, the tournament was postponed from July 26 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the second phase, the top eight teams will compete for the championship, while the six teams in the bottom will fight to avoid relegation.

Sai Gon FC are on top with 23 points, while Quang Nam are rooted to the bottom with eight points. VNS

