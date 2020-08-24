Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN defender Doan Van Hau sees market value rise to EUR200,000

24/08/2020    15:51 GMT+7

Website Transfermarkt has estimated that the market value of Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau has risen to EUR200,000, equivalent to approximately VND5 billion.

van hau sees market value rise to eur200,000 hinh 0

 The market value of Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau rises to EUR200,000

This increase comes following the left back’s recent return to Hanoi FC after his loan deal with Dutch team SC Heerenveen concluded.

The rise also comes only a month after the defender’s estimated market value had been at EUR150,000, roughly VND4 billion.

Hau departed SC Heerenveen once his loan contract expired on June 30. Despite only playing four minutes for the first team in a Dutch National Cup fixture, he became a regular starter for their reserve teams.

His return to Hanoi FC comes amid the second half of the V.League 1 season, which is currently suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Recent years have seen Hau make a name for himself in domestic football, particularly after being a key player in Vietnam's AFF Suzuki Cup and SEA Game 30 triumphs in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Indeed, he was even named as one of the three best young players in Asia by the Asian Football Federation in 2019.

 

Elsewhere, the market values of midfield maestro Nguyen Quang Hai and forward Nguyen Cong Phuong rose to EUR300,000 and EUR250,000, respectively.

This increase sees the duo join a group of the most expensive players in the V.League 1, alongside Nguyen Van Toan, Nguyen Tien Linh, and Que Ngoc Hai.

Most notably, Jose Ortiz of Costa Rica who is currently playing for Ho Chi Minh City FC, is the V.League 1’s most valuable football player with a market value of EUR650,000. VOV

Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC

Doan Van Hau has first training session after returning to Hanoi FC

National team defender Doan Van Hau had his first training session with Hanoi FC at the Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi on Monday afternoon after completing 14 days of quarantine since returning from Europe.

Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview

Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview

Defender Doan Van Hau, who recently returned to Vietnam following a one-year spell on loan at SC Heerenveen, told FIFA that he has dreamed of playing for Vietnam at World Cup one day and that nothing is impossible.

 
 

