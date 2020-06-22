Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC

 
 
23/06/2020    13:45 GMT+7

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

van quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by afc hinh 0
Nguyen Van Quyet of Hanoi FC

Although the build-up leading up to the goal may have been scrappy, but there was nothing messy about Van Quyet's superb first touch and finish as the Hanoi FC captain successfully levelled the score at 1-1 during the tie against Ceres Negros in the opening match of the group stage for the AFC Cup 2017, the AFC’s website describes.

With two defenders blocking his path to goal, Van Quyet managed to take one touch with his outstretched right foot, allowing him to leap high in order to fire a left-footed scissor kick past goalkeeper Roland Muller before reeling off to celebrate with his jubilant teammates, the article added.

 

The AFC  also named other four goals in their list, including a strike by Omar Al Soma against Al Hidd in 2014, a goal by Safee Sali against East Bengal in 2015, Abdulatif Salkeni’s effort against Nejmeh in 2015, and Khairul Amri against Nagaworld FC in 2019.

At present, Van Quyet’s stunning goal is ranked first in the voting with 54%. He is followed by Safee Sali of Malaysia with 38%, Omar Al Soma of Syria with 6%, whilst Abdulatif Salkeni of Syria and Khairul Amri of Singapore are level on 1%. VOV

 
 

