Variety show to feature Cuu Long culture

A variety show featuring the Cuu Long culture and lifestyle will be staged by young artists from the Phuong Nam Theatre at Gia Dinh Park in HCM City this weekend.

Phương Nam Theatre’syoung artists in music, dance, puppet and circus perform in Mekong Show, avariery show featuring Cửu Long culture and lifestyle which will be staged at Gia Định Park in HCM City this weekend. — Photo by Thanh Hiệp

The event, the Mekong Show, features 50 music, dance, puppet and circus performers

It tells the stories of southern people and their history, culture and lifestyle in different periods.

With folk music by composer Hồ Văn Thành, skilled performers will use their art to depict images of beautiful rivers, green fields and forests, villages and animals.

The daily life of farmers who work hard to develop their land and properity will be highlighted.

Artists will perform tài tử music, the propotype for vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) and cải lương (reformed opera) of the South.

Tài tử is part of the region’s traditional music that began 100 years ago. The music is associated with farmers who sing while working in the fields or relaxing at the end of a hard day. Tài tử songs are often performed at traditional festivals, and wedding and death anniversary events in the region. It was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2013.

“We have worked hard for several weeks and have spent a lot to have quality performances with beautiful clothes and accessories suited to the show’s theme. Sound and light effects are also being used,” said theatre director Lê Diễn before the opening show on Saturday.

Diễn asked musician Thành to compose tài tử songs in praise of southern characters because “we wanted to dazzle audiences with a show full of music, images, sounds and lights".

According to Diễn, Mekong Show is the theatre’s most fascinating performing arts experience in HCM City. “With this 60-minute show concept, we hope audiences learn more about Vietnamese culture in the South,” he said.

The Mekong Show will begin at 8pm on Saturday and Sunday (July 4-5) at Gia Định Park on Hoàng Minh Giám Street in HCM City's Gò Vấp District. — VNS