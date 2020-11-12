Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/11/2020 07:28:22 (GMT +7)
Various activities to highlight capital city’s culture

13/11/2020    07:22 GMT+7

A series of activities to spotlight the cultural identities of the capital city of Hanoi will be held from November 20 to December 15.

Various activities to highlight capital city’s culture
A performance of Ca Tru at the Hanoi's Old Quarter.


Themed “Memory of Thang Long”, the event aims to celebrate the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

The highlight of the cultural activities will be an opening ceremony and fashion show themed “Stories on streets” that is scheduled on November 22.

Through the Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dresses) designed by artisan Nam Tuyen and the collection by female painter Tran Thu, audiences will be able to “listen” the story of Thang Long – Hanoi, a peaceful, elegant, dynamic, creative and modern city.

Notably, the show will be performed by amateur models from various provinces and cities who have a great love for Hanoi and Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

 

A seminar themed “Traditional Ao Dai: the preservation and development in the contemporary social context” on November 21 will be a forum for scientists and artisans to discuss about the preservation and development of Vietnamese traditional Ao Dai in the current life.

In addition, a book of poems from the Ly – Tran feudal dynasties, a set of illustrative images that were printed on Do craft paper by writer Nguyen Duy and artefacts in different materials (including pottery, glazed terra-cotta and soil, paint, paper and bamboo” will be displayed at an exhibition from November 21 to December 15.

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy numerous performances, featuring various traditional art forms including Tuong (Classical Drama), Cheo (traditional opera), Xam (ballads sung by wandering blind musicians) and Ca Tru (ceremonial singing). NDO

Singer makes debut album of xam music

Singer makes debut album of xam music

The very first album featuring xam (music of blind buskers) has been released in an effort of Mai Tuyet Hoa and her team to revive the traditional music.

Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform

Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform

Musician Nguyen Quang Long is well-known for his devotion in reviving xam (blind busker’s singing). Actually, he’s also a researcher of various types of traditional performing arts.

 
 

