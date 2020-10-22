Veteran actor’s drama troupe opens

The new drama troupe Sen Viet, composed of 25 young actors, has opened in HCM City.

Young actors of Sen Viet, a newly-opened drama troupe in HCM City, offer quality shows for VND50,000 ($2) a ticket to serve students and low-income labourers. Photo courtesy of the producer

The theatre is owned by Meritorious Artist Le Nguyen Dat, who has more than of 15 years experience in drama and cai luong (reformed opera), a traditional genre of theatre in the South.

Dat has worked with the HCM City Theatre Association to open and manage his troupe professionally.

His actors are mostly students from leading art schools in the city and neighbouring provinces, including the HCM City University of Theatre & Cinematography and HCM City University of Culture.

“Sen Viet offers shows aimed at young people. Our actors want to bring the art closer to students and workers,” said Dat, adding that his troupe offers shows at only VND50,000 (US$2) a ticket.

Dat has invited veteran actors, such as People’s Artist Ngoc Giau and famous comic artist Tran Thanh, to perform with his young actors.

“Veteran artists will help young talents improve their performance skills in the hopes that they’ll develop a professional career and the troupe will become a place for people to enjoy theatre," said Dat.

The troupe debuted last weekend with Truyền Tích Cổ Loa Thành (Story of the Co Loa Citadel), a cai luong play about Vietnamese history and culture in the period ruled by King An Duong Vuong, founder of the Au Lac Kingdom in the third century BC.

It highlights patriotism and honesty, as well as love and betrayal.

It won a silver medal for Best Play and two silver medals for Best Artists at the 4th Hanoi Theatre Festival organised by Vietnam Theatre’s Association in co-operation with Hanoi’s Department of Culture & Sports this month.

The show attracted more than 120 people.

In coming weeks, the troupe will offer new plays and comedies that highlight social issues. Productions featuring the themes of love and women will also be staged.

Sen Viet’s performances will be staged at 8pm every Saturday and Sunday at the city’s Theatres Association at 5B Vo Van Tan Street in District 3. VNS

South’s private troupes preserve cai luong Five private troupes specialising in cải lương (reformed opera), a traditional art originating in southern Vietnam, in the Mekong River Delta region are offering mobile shows for residents in rural areas.