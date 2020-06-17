Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 14:00:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes

 
 
18/06/2020    13:56 GMT+7

Veteran artist Do Duc is displaying his lacquer paintings on ethnic clothes for the first time at his house at Thong Dong Ville at 15B, 656 Lane, Lac Long Quan Street, Hanoi.

The display opens to the public every Sunday. Please call 84 9133823489 or 0913283307 before coming. Duc spoke with VNS about the paintings.

Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
Artist Do Duc. — Photo courtesy of artist 

Could you introduce your paintings?

Simply, it is my idea to show the traditional clothes of ethnic women. I estimated that I would have to paint about 25 paintings featuring the clothes of our 54 nationalities.

But I made 11 paintings. In this collection, I also featured the clothes of a Mông man and a Tày thày mo (shaman). These costumes have beautiful patterns.

I drew these paintings in 2018 with lacquer from the old painting on dó (poonah) paper which I made in 1994 – 1996.

Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
Traditional costumes of Hà Nhì, La Hủ, Cống and Si La groups. 

How long did it take you to create these paintings?

Factually, I first drew more than ten watercolour paintings a long time ago. At that time my family was in a difficult situation. It made my mood suffer and I stopped painting.

In the 1990s, I drew 13 paintings with five costumes in one painting. I was once again interrupted. And I sold two paintings.

I think my paintings help to keep the traditional clothes of ethnic groups which have faded.

Mông Hoa clothes in my painting cannot be seen anymore. Now in Bac Ha weekly market in Sa Pa town, Lao Cai Province, Mông Hoa women wear clothes which are not original.

My dó painting collection was displayed at the Vietnam Culture Centre in France in 2009 with the participation of Vietnamese Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh and ambassador Le Kinh Tai at the opening ceremony.

I make lacquer paintings because they are more durable than dó paintings.  

Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
Traditional clothes of Lô Lô, Xá Phó and Phù Lá ethnic groups. 

Your first solo exhibition in 1986 and the one in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang were about ethnic culture. Is this the only topic you draw?

It's like fate. I was born in the northern province of Thai Nguyen and studied painting in Viet Bac School. I worked for the Ethnic Culture Publishing House for the mountainous provinces.

My career was related to the mountainous until I retired. So I learned a lot about ethnic culture.

I paint only about the mountainous topic and ethnic culture because I know them well.

 

When did you begin to draw ethnic clothes?

In 1978, I first saw the clothes of the Pa Dí, Xa Phó, Lô Lô and Khơ Mú at an art festival in my homeland. They were so beautiful and unique and unlike Tày, Nùng, Mông, Dao or Thái which I knew before.

I wanted to make a photobook of the 54 Vietnamese nationalities. But my idea was ignored by senior staff at the publishing house.

I thought I have to do this by myself. At that time, cameras were very rare and I had to manually record.

I sketched ethnic clothes when I went on field trips to mountainous provinces. I met people there and asked them about the clothes.

I researched more to learn about the significance of the white scarf or tua chồ (dog) pattern of Dao Tiền people.

I learned why the clothes of the Pu Péo woman are made from hundreds of small cloth pieces. Or the clothes of Dao people in Quang Ninh Province are different from this ethnic group in other provinces.

I’m not an ethnologist so I don’t take long field trips for researching. Behind each costume, there is a story. This is the culture of an ethnic group which has been formed through generations.

Only the Dao ethnicity has 12 branches meaning that they have 12 different costumes. In Cao Bang, Dao Tiền women wear white scarves but in Hoa Binh the scarves are indigo.  

Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
Traditional costumes of Mông ethnic group.

Will you draw costumes of ethnic groups in central and south Vietnam?

I have a desire to systematise all the ethnic groups of Vietnam by drawings. I have done half of the work. It is difficult for me to continue because of my health. But the most important thing is that I'm not in the mood.

Anyway, I still get inspiration to continue.

I don’t have material enough to draw the ethnic clothes in the Central Highlands and in the south. I have not had the chance to learn about the culture in these areas.

I will try my best to draw all the costumes of ethnic groups in the north. VNS

Nguyen Binh

Traditional clothes of the Nung

Traditional clothes of the Nung

The indigo clothes of the Nung in Cao Bang province are distinguishable from others by their designs, which have very few decorations or embroidery. Nung clothing reflects their culture and customs.

Traditional costumes of the Lu ethnic minority

Traditional costumes of the Lu ethnic minority

The Lu ethnic minority of Lai Chau province have long earned their living by growing cotton, raising silkworms, spinning thread and weaving fabrics.

Costumes of Mong women in Ha Giang

Costumes of Mong women in Ha Giang

Language, writing, and costumes are important identifications to differentiate Vietnam’s ethnic groups.  

 
 

Other News

.
Sky Tour leads box office
Sky Tour leads box office
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

A documentary featuring popular singer Son Tung’s live shows in 2019 is leading the box office.

Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
Hanoi concert to honour forefront ‘soldiers’ in COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

A special concert entitled “We Return” will take place in Hanoi on June 19 as a “thank-you” gesture to those who have been on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, gathering together over 130 artists from Vietnam’s three largest orchestras.

Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
Sketches showing different aspects of life on display
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

An exhibition of more than 100 sketches opened yesterday in Hanoi giving a new perspective on sketching.

Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
Christian Coleman: World 100m champion provisionally suspended after third missed drugs test
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

World 100m champion Christian Coleman is provisionally suspended after missing a third doping test, says the Athletics Integrity Unit.

Historic hats returned to former glory
Historic hats returned to former glory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Royal hats dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) that were ravaged by the passing of time have been restored to their original splendour thanks to artisan Vu Kim Loc in HCM City.

Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
Drama troupe offers new shows in Hanoi style
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Le Ngoc Drama, one of Hanoi’s leading private theatres, will offer a series of new shows at HCM City’s Opera House next week. 

Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

Traditional folk games have played an important role in Vietnamese culture. They still have been an almost magical attractions for Vietnamese children, and are played in every corner of the nation.

Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
Coach Park among the best coaches in Asia: Fox Sports
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Fox Sports Asia has selected Vietnam’s coach Park Hang-seo as one of the nine best coaches in Asia.

Musical drama for children to be restaged
Musical drama for children to be restaged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The musical drama Tấm Cám (Tấm and Cám), a production written by Hung Lam, will be restaged in a new version 20 years after its first release in HCM City.

Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
Beauty queens shine in Ao Dai bearing images of national sea and islands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Ngoc Han, Miss Vietnam 2010, participated in a press conference on June 16 alongside many other beauty queens to launch a national marathon championship by Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper in Hanoi.

Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
Social distancing paintings on display in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The People newspaper and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association displayed paintings created during social distancing on Monday in Hanoi.

Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
Vietnam Telefilm to take place in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

The International Film and Television Exhibition will take place in HCM City between September 17 and 19 gathering more than 100 domestic and international companies working in the field, according to organisers.

Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
Ao dai show impresses visitors to Hoi An
VIDEOicon  16/06/2020 

More than 3,000 tourists, on June 14, flooded the Hoi An Impression Theme Park to enjoy an Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) show with the theme of Vietnam’s landscapes.

Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
Quan ho singing programme launched in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

A quan họ (love duet) singing programme will be held at cultural houses and traditional art clubs in HCM City, Le Tu Cam, chairman of the HCM City Cultural Heritage Association, said. 

New books for Vietnamese children released
New books for Vietnamese children released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

New novels and books on environmental studies for children from Vietnamese and international authors have been released to entertain young audiences during the summer.

Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam’s first international standard art auction titled "Arts du Vietnam - Vietnam Art" is set to get underway at the Sofiel Metropole Hanoi Hotel on No 15 Ngo Quyen street in the capital on June 27.

Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

The Hue Royal Court Music became Vietnam’s first-ever UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage in 2008. After 12 years, Vietnam now has 13 intangible cultural heritages receiving global recognition.

Time to burn some rubber
Time to burn some rubber
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Seeing motocross bikes flying over verts and drifting through dusty bends is not what you’d expect in Hanoi.

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Healthy drinks take over during summer
Healthy drinks take over during summer
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 