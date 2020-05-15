Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam Football Federation to have new technical director

 
 
19/05/2020    15:05 GMT+7

Japanese expert Yusuke Adachi will replace Jurgen Gede as the new technical director at the Vietnam Football Federation.

 Yusuke Adachi participated in the coaching course held by the AFC in Vietnam in 2017

 

Le Hoai Anh, general secretary of VFF, said, "The negotiations between VFF and Yusuke Adachi over the contract are in the final stages. We'll announce the details once the contract is signed."

Yusuke Adachi is not a new face to the Vietnam football scene. He is an elite coach at the AFC and had participated in the coaching courses held by the AFC in Vietnam in 2017. At that time he was the Elite Development Coach at the Hong Kong Football Association.

Yusuke Adachi meets all criteria according to Le Hoai Anh.

Technical director Jurgen Gede will bid farewell to the VFF after the contract ends on June 30 this year.VFF said they would not extend the contract with Jurgen Gede. The new technical director will not only focus on youth football development in Vietnam but also coaching development at local clubs and have FIFA or AFC professional coaching diploma.

After four years of working in Vietnam, Jurgen Gede recorded many achievements in consulting Coach Hoang Anh Tuan and helping Vietnam team won the ticket to the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. However, his role had faded after Coach Park Hang Seo used his South Korean assistants.

Tienphong/Dtinews

Technical director Gede to leave Vietnam next month

Technical director Gede to leave Vietnam next month

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will not extend their contract with technical director Juergen Gede when his contract is to end next month.

 
 

.
