Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020

In order to help Vietnam prepare for the World Cup and AFF Cup qualifiers, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has met with the National Coach Council to draw up a plan.

Vietnam team will gather for training in early September. Photo thethao247.vn

It means Vietnam will gather together for a week of training in early September.

Following the conclusion of the camp, the team will meet again at the end of September to play a friendly match, before heading for an away tie to Malaysia on October 13 in the World Cup qualifiers.

After the tie against Malaysia, the national team will have 17 days during November in which to prepare for the remaining two matches of Group G, with games against Indonesia on November 12, followed by a clash with the United Arab Emirates on November 17.

After that, Vietnam will then prepare for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, a competition which is scheduled to run from November 23 to December 31. VNS